Former LATICRETE International President & COO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Erno de Bruijn as its newest Partner and Coach.

Erno de Bruijn, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

De Bruijn is an international manufacturing and distribution business leader who has served in various executive roles throughout his 20+ years at LATICRETE International, a privately held manufacturer of building materials. He is an expert at scaling businesses globally by building talented, diverse teams and empowering them to reach ambitious goals focused on local needs. He has established global greenfield operations, led successful acquisitions, and cultivated strategic alliances and joint ventures. He is deeply experienced at leading a distributed workforce and introducing new and existing technologies into untapped markets.

At LATICRETE International, de Bruijn most recently served as the President & Chief Operating Officer of the International Division. He built and led the division, which consisted of 16 independent operating companies and 17 manufacturing facilities with 1,200+ employees on six continents. During his tenure, de Bruijn executed and integrated six acquisitions across multiple geographies, including Costa Rica, Norway, Australia, Brazil, and Italy, growing revenues 2.5X and EBITDA 3.5X in the last 5 years. He also expanded geographically with the establishment of greenfield operations with local production in the Philippines and Malaysia and established an Innovation Team to identify growth opportunities beyond new product development.

Prior to these achievements, de Bruijn (as President) significantly scaled the company's subsidiaries by forming an international functional support team that facilitated faster growth, improved control, and enhanced communication and cooperation between subsidiaries and the corporate office. He was responsible for setting up subsidiaries in India, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico, and achieved a sales CAGR of 22% (all organic). The company in India, a joint venture with the MYK group, became the market leader within 10 years.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Erno to our team of world-class coaches," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "Whether leading successful acquisitions, directing transformation initiatives, recruiting top talent, or identifying new business channels for expansion, Erno is an exceptional leader who has excelled at making BIG happen throughout his global industrial business career."

"As someone who has always enjoyed building teams and mentoring their leaders, it is my great pleasure to enter the community of esteemed executives and entrepreneurs at CEO Coaching International," de Bruijn said. "I am very excited to join this team in helping CEOs to significantly advance their companies by leveraging proven growth methodologies, my own passion and experience, and the full ecosystem of the CEO Coaching International organization."

De Bruijn received a master's degree (LLM) in civil law from Leiden University in Holland and graduated from the PMD program at Harvard Business School. Born in the Netherlands, he has lived and worked in Florida, Honduras, Poland, and the UAE, and speaks English, Dutch, Spanish, and German. He has two daughters and currently resides in Westport, CT with his wife Lauren. De Bruijn played rugby for 15 years and the sport still plays a big role in his life. His other passion is fly fishing. He has been an active member of YPO since 2008.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Erno de Bruijn or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/coach/erno-de-bruijn/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International