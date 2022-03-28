Genpact Named to World's Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere Institute for Fourth Year

Recognition honors exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity demonstrated through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This is the fourth year that Ethisphere has recognized Genpact, one of only four honorees in the consulting services category for 2022. The award emphasizes the quality of Genpact's ethics and compliance program, organizational culture, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, leadership, and reputation.

"For organizations to succeed, they must build a culture rooted in integrity that helps mitigate against risk and fosters transparent and ethical practices," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "For us, ethics is central to our purpose, the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. This award is testament to our purpose-driven culture that drives impact for our stakeholders around the world including clients, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we live and operate."

The Ethisphere Institute this year recognized 136 companies spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer, Ethisphere. "We continue to be inspired by all of the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and commend the Genpact team for their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Genpact for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology and Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

See https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees for a complete list of honorees.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our

AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com

