MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMS HOME FURNISHINGS EXPANDS COLLABORATION WITH CELEBRITY INTERIOR DESIGNER BRIGETTE ROMANEK BY ADDING VINTAGE MODERN LIGHTING

The iconic brand's successful partnership with the renowned award-winning designer continues with an elegant collection of fixtures in her livable luxe style.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its furniture collaboration with celebrated ELLE Decor A-List and AD100 interior designer Brigette Romanek , Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams introduces a six-piece lighting collection.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home Furnishings is expanding its collaboration with renowned celebrity interior designer Brigette Romanek to include lighting. Seen here with Brigette: the Table Lamp from the new six-fixture Luce Collection, inspired by vintage Italian lighting. (PRNewswire)

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams collaboration with designer Brigette Romanek continues with an elegant lighting collection.

Combining beauty and function, the Luce Collection marries Romanek's signature "livable luxe" style with quality and craftsmanship. Architectural lines and appealing curves inspired by vintage Italian lighting distinguish the fixtures. With a rich mix of lustrous antiqued brass and luminous glass orbs, the collection is designed to add welcoming warmth to many interiors.

"Continuing our collaboration with Brigette felt natural," said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO. "Our shared passion for clean lines, quality materials, and pieces that stand the test of time led us to these statement-making lighting designs. They are an ideal complement to our upholstery collaboration as well as to many other pieces in our collection."

The Luce Collection includes a floor lamp, table lamp, pendant, two wall sconces, and a grandly scaled six-light linear chandelier.

"As a longtime admirer of the MG+BW brand, I'm happy to be continuing our collaboration," said interior designer Brigette Romanek of Romanek Design Studio. "My ultimate goal is to please my clients in a way that surprises and delights. This new lighting does that in an elegant yet unexpected way."

The Brigette Romanek for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams collaboration is part of the company's Spring 2022 Collection, which celebrates design through a fresh lens. It is available in 25 MG+BW Signature Stores, via MG+BW Virtual Designers in 35 locations across the country, and on www.mgbwhome.com.

View or download the Lighting Collection Look Book here. Explore the entire Brigette Romanek for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams collaboration here.

Media Contact

For photography and interviews, please email: mediainquiry@mgbwhome.com

About Brigette Romanek

Originally from Chicago, Brigette is now a Los Angeles native. After weighing the possibility of law school, she was swept up in careers in music and fashion before settling on design. She got her start like many other designers, designing for friends and family before launching her own firm in Hollywood, Romanek Design Studio, in 2018. She is now one of Los Angeles' most sought-after interior designers and was named to the prestigious AD100 in 2018 only 6 months after starting her business. Her projects have ranged from Hollywood chateaus and New York lofts to bungalows and chic restaurants. There's a melodic nature to designing thoughtful interiors and creating soulful harmonies from one room to another. It's an art Brigette has carved into a career, drawing cues from her creative journeys to create livable spaces.

About Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

The brand began with the seed of an idea: Comfort for all. Since 1989, it has championed design for living well, crafting modern heirlooms, responsible sourcing, and sustainable partnerships. Its American-made upholstery is hand-built by artisans at its North Carolina factory. Extensive furniture customization options let customers create pieces distinctly theirs, with complimentary design assistance available in-store, online, or from the comfort of home. The collection includes modern tables & storage , contemporary lighting , luxury rugs , European bed linens , home fragrance , wall art , décor and high-end outdoor furniture . The brand supports interior design professionals, architects, and builders with a robust Trade program and Contract division. Connect at their 24 Signature Stores, 35 Virtual Design locations, 3 international stores, or mgbwhome.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams