ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE LAUNCHES THE 6 MONTH EVERSENSE® E3 CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM IN THE U.S. WITH THE NEW EVERSENSE PASS SAVINGS PROGRAM

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, announces that it has launched the next-generation Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for patients in the U.S., alongside the new Eversense PASS savings program. Eversense E3, which is developed by Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), was approved for use up to 6 months by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year, making it the longest lasting CGM sensor available in the U.S.

The Eversense E3 CGM System was approved for use up to 6 months by the U.S. FDA earlier this year, making it the longest lasting CGM sensor available in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

To increase patient access to the Eversense E3 CGM System and its benefits, Ascensia has designed and introduced Eversense PASS, a new Payment Assistance and Simple Savings Program*. Under the program, Eversense users will only pay $99 out of pocket for their first Eversense E3 Sensor and Smart Transmitter. For each sensor thereafter, users pay no more than $100 per month, or $600 for the duration of each sensor wear. Potential Eversense E3 users can go to www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense to learn more about the program and find out if they are eligible.

Robert Schumm, President at Ascensia Diabetes Care, said, "We are thrilled to offer Eversense E3 to people with diabetes in the U.S. and are proud to do this alongside a favorable Payment Assistance and Savings Program. As the longest-lasting CGM system available at up to 6 months of sensor wear, Eversense E3's offering is truly differentiated and we believe it is important to make the system as affordable as possible. We have been working closely with payers on coverage and our dedicated CGM commercial team is eager to introduce the product to more patients, so they can experience the unique benefits of the Eversense system. As a company with a sole focus on improving the lives of people with diabetes, we can't wait to get this innovative product into the hands of people with diabetes and their physicians across the country."

Available in the U.S. now, the Eversense E3 CGM System, which includes an innovative design modification to enhance sensor longevity, offers people with diabetes:

The longest lasting CGM available, with up to 6-month sensor wear duration and essentially two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year

Exceptional accuracy, with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.5%** demonstrated in the PROMISE Study [1] for the duration of sensor wear

A fully implantable fluorescence-based sensor, with a removable smart transmitter † that provides discreet on-body vibe alerts and transmits data to a mobile app

Fewer calibrations, with primarily one calibration required per day after day 21 of use

"The evolution of continuous glucose monitoring has been one of the biggest developments in diabetes care and the Eversense E3 CGM System is another significant step forward for patients," added Elaine Anderson, Head of Eversense CGM Business Unit at Ascensia Diabetes Care. "It's so important to offer choice through a variety of solutions and to listen to what people really need from technology to live life as fully as possible. Eversense E3 exemplifies this approach, offering people with diabetes an exciting new CGM option with outstanding flexibility, convenience and accuracy."

Patients who are interested in getting started with Eversense can sign up at www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/#get-started. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in offering the Eversense E3 CGM System can sign up at https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/become-a-provider/. Alternatively, contact 844-SENSE4U (844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system.

* Available immediately to those eligible.

** MARD of 9.1% was observed in primary sensor in the PROMISE Study

† There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed.

1. Garg S. et al. Evaluation of Accuracy and Safety of the Next-Generation Up to 180-Day Long-Term Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System: The PROMISE Study. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2021; 24(2): 1-9.DOI: 10.1089/dia.2021.0182.

