Atlanta's '404 Day' Launches Scholarship to Benefit Atlanta University Center Consortium Students

ChooseATL, Butter.ATL and Atlanta Influences Everything Partner to Party with Purpose and Empower Black Student Graduation

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChooseATL (a Metro Atlanta Chamber brand), Butter.ATL and Atlanta Influences Everything today announced the launch of the 404 Day Scholarship in partnership with the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC). In the inaugural year, the 404 Day Scholarship will donate $20,000 to the AUCC to help seniors close the financial gap impeding graduation and entry into metro Atlanta's competitive candidate market. Scholarship contributions have been provided by partners including the Atlanta Hawks, Papa Johns, Discover Atlanta and the Athlete's Foot. Additionally, ChooseATL will launch a limited edition "I Choose Culture" letterman jacket with proceeds also benefitting the scholarship.

ChooseATL logo (PRNewswire)

The 404 Day Scholarship will donate $20,000 to the AUCC to help seniors close the financial gap impeding graduation

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on students of color with 56% of Black and Latinx students reporting that COVID-19 negatively impacted their ability to stay in college, compared to 44% of white students. The 404 Day Scholarship aims to reduce the financial burden to help students reach their academic and career goals in addition to increasing diverse candidate availability within metro Atlanta. With more than 9,000 students, the AUCC is the oldest and largest consortium of private African American private institutions of higher education and a top producer of diverse talent in the country.

"As Black students tackle the unforeseen challenges of financial hardship exacerbated by the pandemic, it's important that the metro Atlanta business community convenes to offer a bridge to joining our workforce," said Dwayna Haley, chief brand and communications officer at the Metro Atlanta Chamber and a 404 Day partner. "Student graduation trajectories have shifted due to COVID-19; reports show that 11% have withdrawn from classes due to the pandemic. 404 Day offers a moment in time to bring purpose to our celebration and demonstrate the community-driven approach which strengthens our growth in metro Atlanta."

"The acknowledgment of our students' strength and their potential financial challenges as an imperative to metro Atlanta shows our students' unmatched power and the intellectual and economic impact of our institutions on the metro Atlanta community. We appreciate the support to our students and the partnership as we continue to reach our mission of providing seamless entry into graduate/professional school or the workforce," said Said Sewell, Ph.D., director of the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

"At Papa Johns, our top strategic priority is to build a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusivity and winning. With the recent opening of our newest corporate hub in Atlanta, Papa Johns is honored to support ChooseATL, Atlanta University Center Consortium and other organizations that align with our core values. In order to change the trajectory of students and the impact student success has on this region, we proudly join initiatives like 404 Day which will undoubtedly improve graduation rates and drive positive outcomes for the workforce in our community," said Jennifer Garner, director of corporate affairs and corporate responsibility, Papa Johns International.

"Our commitment to being 'True To Atlanta' includes the growth of our diverse talent pool. The AUCC has contributed so much to the city and continues to be recognized nationally for continuing to produce some of world's greatest minds. Participating in moments that showcase Atlanta's culture and community aligns with our organization's goal of being a civic asset first and foremost," said Melissa Proctor, chief marketing officer of the Atlanta Hawks.

404 Day (an official proclamation by the City of Atlanta) occurs annually on April 4 to honor metro Atlanta's influence across music, art, sports, local culture and the region's popular area code. Atlanta culture brands ChooseATL, Butter.ATL and Atlanta Influences Everything work in partnership each year to curate a culture-rich and purpose-driven celebration. This year, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will share a toast to the city as well as present the inaugural 404 Day Scholarship check to the AUCC executive director and member-school presidents. The ATL-inspired "party with a purpose" will also feature live DJ sets and curated activations from Papa Johns, men's grooming line Fresh Heritage and lifestyle watch brand Talley and Twine. Guests will also be treated to a cheerful welcome from Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers. In addition, Atlanta's V-103 (WVEE) will broadcast live from the event bringing the experience to the region.

About 404 Day

Officially proclaimed in 2021 by then Councilmember Andre Dickens (now mayor), 404 Day is annually recognized on April 4 as a nod to Atlanta's popular 404 area code. 404 Day is a partnership initiative teaming ChooseATL (a Metro Atlanta Chamber brand), Butter.ATL and Atlanta Influences Everything celebrating the region's influence across music, art, fashion, food, sports and culture. ChooseATL is the region's convenor of influence with a focus on culture, community and career experiences for millennial and Gen Z. Butter.ATL is Atlanta's definitive culture channel and a sought-after stage for the city's cultural icons. Likewise, Atlanta Influences Everything is a creative consultancy focused on combining civic, corporate and cultural understanding to harness the influence of Atlanta culture to do good and connect communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChooseATL