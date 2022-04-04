Mayer Brown broadens European equity capital markets offering with partner hire in Germany

Appointment of Dr. Susanne Lenz complements build out of equity, tech and life sciences focus

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown Capital Markets, a leading debt and equity capital markets practice advising clients across the United States, Europe and Asia, today strengthened the breadth of its offering with the hiring of Dr. Susanne Lenz.

Dr. Lenz is a capital markets practitioner qualified in Germany and New York. She will be based in Frankfurt and will focus on equity and debt capital markets transactions in both Germany and the United States. Her appointment further expands Mayer Brown's growing European capabilities in advising companies on IPOs, private placements, and other equity offerings, and complements its special focus on equity, tech and life sciences.

Dr. Lenz advises issuers and underwriters on private placements, IPOs, registered follow-on equity offerings, rights issues, block trades, dual listings, convertible bonds, debt offerings, as well as post-listing obligations in Germany and the United States.

Dominic Griffiths, managing partner of Mayer Brown's London office said, "In welcoming Susanne, we both broaden our capital markets capabilities we offer clients across Europe and complement our focus on equity, life sciences and tech."

Earlier in 2022, Mayer Brown added debt capital markets partner, Peter Pears, in its London office. In Germany, Dr. Lenz will be part of the highly regarded EU-focused German Capital Markets practice which also promoted Alexei Döhl to counsel in January 2022.

Dr. Patrick Scholl, who heads the German Capital Markets practice, said, "With Susanne's arrival, our Capital Markets practice will be one of the few full-service offerings in our market and creates a significant tie to our corporate and finance transactions teams led by Julian Lemor and Martin Heuber."

Dr. Lenz said, "I was attracted to Mayer Brown because of the talent of its people and the breadth of the firm's experience not only in capital markets, but also with emerging tech and life sciences companies, which makes it an excellent fit for my practice and clients."

Mayer Brown is broadly recognized for its capital markets capabilities and is ranked by Chambers Global for its Finance & Capital Markets (International & Cross-Border) category and ranked by Chambers Europe for various capital markets categories across four jurisdictions.

Mayer Brown's industry experience differentiates it from competitors. The firm is ranked Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for Technology and Outsourcing in various geographies, including Global-wide and Europe-wide jurisdictions; and ranked by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals as a "Top Law Firm." LMG Life Sciences 2021/22 includes 12 Mayer Brown partners as "Leading Life Sciences Lawyers."

