Rumble Launches New Discovery Feature, Dark Mode and Releases iPhone App in Brazil & Portugal

Updated Rumble app for iPhones will enable users to discover more videos in new categories

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video-sharing platform Rumble announced that the company has released a new mobile application on the iOS operating system that includes a full-screen vertical discovery feature and customized design for low-light environments, known as "dark mode." The company also released the iPhone app in two new markets, Brazil and Portugal.

In the newly updated app, iPhone users can discover new content in different categories, including news, health, sports, video gaming, home improvement, and more. As users discover videos, they can swipe right or left to indicate their like or dislike for a video. Videos with a larger ratio of likes to dislike will be recommended to users through the new discovery feature.

"With a new discovery feature and dark mode, Rumble's iOS app will deliver a top-notch user experience," said CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We look forward to bringing more features to Android mobile and connected TV users soon."

Following Rumble's announcement that Monark, "Brazil's Joe Rogan," and left-wing activist Ferréz will publish content exclusively on Rumble, the new app is also available to iPhone users in Brazil and Portugal.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

