TTEC Completes Acquisition of Public Sector and Smart City Assets

Company accelerates growth strategy with tech-enabled citizen engagement solutions, ~$19 billion total addressable market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announces the closing of the transaction to acquire certain public sector citizen experience and smart city assets of Faneuil, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ).

"Rising expectations for highly evolved digital citizen experiences is a growing market opportunity, and we look forward to working with governments to deliver on the promise of frictionless, equitable public sector solutions," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO, TTEC. "We are excited to welcome our new colleagues, building on TTEC's decades of work with visionary public sector leaders."

"The Faneuil public sector team is excited to join TTEC and leverage the company's technology, domain expertise, and global resources in serving our public sector clients," said Anna Van Buren, who now joins the TTEC public sector leadership team. "The team and I look forward to joining this exceptional group of professionals to drive improved customer engagement within our existing client relationships and innovation to address emerging opportunities in the public sector."

The combination of TTEC and the newly acquired business enables TTEC to holistically address fast-growing public sector demand in mobility, fleet management, congestion management, health and wellness, healthcare exchanges, labor and social benefits delivery, tolling and transportation, and emergent infrastructure citizen response systems. The addition of back office capabilities including image review and data annotation processes will build a broader foundation for growth. The acquired business is now part of the TTEC Engage business segment.

