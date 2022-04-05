Cole Bogue Joins Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services (BTIS) as Vice President of Surety

Bogue brings nearly a decade of insurance experience, with a focus on Bonds and P&C

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), a managing general agency focused on serving small businesses with end-to-end insurance solutions, is pleased to announce that Cole Bogue has been hired as Vice President of Surety.

Bogue will oversee account management of clients with complex coverage needs, while simultaneously managing the success of all bond products – including the development and maintenance of bonds underwriting standards, portfolio quality management, book shaping, underwriting/marketing support and staff development. She will work directly under Paul Holbein, Co-President of BTIS.

"I am very pleased to be joining the BTIS team and look forward to expanding the company's overall reach while strengthening underwriting systems and initiatives," says Bogue. "BTIS is well known in the industry and has a great history of providing tailored coverage options to their client base. I am excited to help establish new surety products and processes that will ultimately lead to even more sustained success."

Before joining BTIS, Cole served as President for CA Contractors Insurance Services in Sacramento – leading multiple business unit teams in underwriting and production through mentorship and product analysis. Her experience includes over 15 years of team management capability, working in roles such as Risk Consultant, Account Manager and Broker. She received her California Property & Casualty License in 2015.

"Cole brings valuable industry knowledge to her new position and will be a strong addition to our team," says Paul Holbein, Co-President of BTIS. "We anticipate great things ahead – she has proven to be skilled and efficient in management and surety products, and I can't wait to see what she accomplishes at BTIS."

The demand for bond insurance has steadily increased over the last few years, as bondholders in almost every industry seek protection from contract default and assistance in meeting licensing requirements. With a wide variety of options available, it's crucial to work with a bond team that understands the nuances of the marketplace – including contract language, indemnity and more.

BTIS welcomes Cole to her new role and looks forward to her future achievements.

About BTIS

Part of the Amynta Group, BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. BTIS offers a wide range of commercial lines and is focused on developing and implementing cutting edge technology to provide individual service, exceptional value, ease of use, and rapid turnaround times.

License #0D10271

