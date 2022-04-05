Eventus appoints Nick Wallis as Managing Director, EMEA

Wallis brings extensive markets, surveillance and sales experience to role, leading Eventus' growing sales team in the region

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced that Nick Wallis has just joined as Managing Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region – leading the fast-growing company's sales efforts in the region. Wallis has extensive experience in financial markets, energy derivatives and technology, including 12 years at Nasdaq, where he ran its surveillance sales and account management in EMEA.

(PRNewsfoto/Eventus Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Based in London, where he has spent most of his career, Wallis reports to Scott Schroeder, Global Head of Sales for Eventus. The firm continues to expand its presence in EMEA, with plans to further grow the sales, account management and support staff in the coming months.

Schroeder said: "Nick is an outstanding addition to our team as he brings a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory challenges our clients and prospects face in the UK, EU, Middle East and other jurisdictions, as well as great technical knowledge of the surveillance space. He's a strong leader and proven sales professional. We're excited to have him build out our sales force of experienced market practitioners."

Wallis said: "The role of the compliance officer has never been more demanding, with new markets, new asset classes and complex data challenges. Firms are looking for agile partners able to address issues quickly in a fast-moving landscape. I believe Eventus is well positioned to attract new clients with its next-generation technology, machine learning and deeply experienced staff. I've been really impressed by the Validus platform and by how quickly it can be enhanced to meet clients' bespoke needs."

Wallis held positions in both the markets and technology businesses of Nasdaq. Most recently, he served as EMEA Head of Surveillance Sales and Account Management, having moved into surveillance after holding responsibility for the firm's risk management solution. Earlier in his tenure, Wallis served as Director of Commodity Sales, focused on building and managing energy trading accounts.

From 2008 to 2009, Wallis was Business Development Manager for Tullett Prebon (now part of TP ICAP Group) – one of the world's leading interdealer brokers – responsible for marketing and promoting the brokerage business to senior management at investment banks and trading firms.

In 2005, he joined Incisive Media (now InfoPro Digital), working on Risk Magazine's sales and sponsorship team in Europe, before moving to New York to serve as U.S. Publisher, overseeing the magazine's U.S. commercial business.

Wallis holds a Bachelor's degree from The University of Sheffield.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eventus Systems