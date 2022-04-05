Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Craig Hairfield as CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - April 5, 2022 – MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Hairfield to the position of Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Mr. Hairfeld succeeds Dr. Chris Wilson who will continue as Executive Chairman and Chief Geologist for Mantaro.

Mr. Hairfield is an accomplished mining engineer with more than 17 years' global experience working with a number of private and publicly listed mineral resource companies as a mining engineer, private equity investor and M&A advisor.

From 2011 to 2018, Mr. Hairfield evaluated and executed investment opportunities globally for Resource Capital Funds, a leading natural resources-focused private equity fund, across a wide breadth of commodities. Thereafter, Craig provided M&A advisory services through Farnham Ventures to a number of international clients in the mining space.

Craig Hairfield, Chief Executive Officer of the Company states, "My primary focus will be to lead the capital markets strategy by connecting with both existing shareholders and new potential investors of the Company. Our path forward will be to communicate to the markets our continued progress on our impressive Golden Hill Property, located in Bolivia, as well as our Santas Gloria and San Jose Silver Properties in Peru. Our technical team has done an incredible job of acquiring these high-grade projects and preparing them for an aggressive drill campaign. The upcoming months will be exciting for shareholders of Mantaro."

"We are excited to have someone of Craig's caliber join the team to lead the development and growth of Mantaro Precious Metals going forward", commented Dr. Chris Wilson, Chairman of the Company. "Craig has a proven track record for M&A, investment evaluations and building shareholder value. His strong understanding of the financial and technical ingredients to successfully develop a project will be essential for our success as well as his operational experience will be a key compliment to the current Mantaro board and management team."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted a total of 250,000 stock options to Mr. Hairfield exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in each of the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (collectively, the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are located in Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

