Steel City Con Celebrates 32nd Anniversary with Chevy Chase, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci Among Others April 8-10

Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention celebrates 32nd anniversary at Monroeville Convention Center

MONROEVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel City Con, Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention, returns once again at the Monroeville Convention Center, April 8-10. Kicking off its 32nd year, Steel City Con has 32 celebrities, 5 featured artists and over 600 vendors in-store bringing a diverse array of activities for the entire family.

Steel City Con (PRNewswire)

Pop culture icon Chevy Chase and Christopher Lloyd headline the event as well as a variety of others. The full lineup includes:

"Vacation" series stars Chevy Chase , Christie Brinkley , Beverly D'Angelo , Randy Quaid , Miriam Flynn , Marisol Nichols , Ethan Embry , Jason Lively , Anthony Michael Hall , Dana Barron and Anthony Michael Hall – the largest "Vacation" reunion ever happening, including first time comic cons from Brinkley, Quaid and Flynn

"Addams Family" co-stars Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci , and Casper star Devon Sawa

"The Walking Dead" and "The Punisher" star Jon Bernthal , married to niece of Pittsburgh native Kurt Angle

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewish

AEW Wrestling Tag Team Duo "Sting" and " Darby Allin ", in full makeup. (Sting 11:30-2:30 Sat & Sun)

Horror icon Robert Englund " Freddy Krueger " along with co-stars Heather Langenkamp , Amanda Wyss , Brooke Bundy , Tuesday Knight

Friday the VIII star Ken Kirzinger & Halloween star Nick Castle

The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg

Supermodel Heather Thomas

"Abyss" star Lance Henriksen

Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig

Michael O'Keefe from Caddyshack

Power Ranger Jason Faunt

Steel City Con, produced by DS Promotions LLC, will be April 8 (10 AM – 8 PM), April 9 (10 AM-8 PM) and April 10 (10 AM – 5 PM), 2022 at Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (outside of Pittsburgh) and features actors, vendors of comics, toys and collectibles, artists, panels, costume and trivia contests and more. VIP and 3-day pass holders can access the event starting at 9:30 AM each day.

Steel City Con has free parking and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. With some of the lowest prices in the country, tickets start at $30 and can be purchased via Showclix on the Steel City Con website and at the door the day of the event. Steel City Con also has future show dates lined up for Aug 12-14 and Dec 9-11, 2022. Future guests include Zachary Levi and Tom Welling. For more information visit the website www.steelcitycon.com

