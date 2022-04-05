World's Largest Cold Storage Logistics Company and Global Food Giant Partner to Create Strategic Supply Chain Hub in Colorado's Great Western Industrial Park

Lineage Logistics and OmniTRAX Team up to Expand JBS Foods' Worldwide Reach

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Western Industrial Park (GWIP), a 3,000-acre master planned development owned and operated by The Broe Group, has been selected as the site of JBS Foods' newest global food supply chain hub. Lineage Logistics, the world's largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics provider, purchased the 14.86 acre GWIP parcel for the new project from The Broe Group's transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX.

"Great Western Industrial Park's strategic location and OmniTRAX's rail solution offer unparalleled efficiencies and a key connection to the class I rail network and domestic ports," said Lineage Logistics President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl.

The new Lineage parcel will house a next generation cold storage facility custom built for global food leader JBS Foods. OmniTRAX will design, build and operate a custom rail solution for the new Lineage facility that unlocks bulk shipment export efficiency and enables worldwide reach.

"OmniTRAX provides customized rail and real estate solutions that meet our customers' needs," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "By linking rail and real estate with Lineage Logistics automation, this new project will be a model for optimizing global supply chains."

With a forecasted 2023 project completion, Lineage Logistics' new facility will leverage the power of industry-leading technology, automation, and transportation to deliver JBS Foods shipments anywhere in the world.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world's largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

