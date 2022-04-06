Mattamy Homes Continues to Build for the Future with Exciting Land Acquisitions in the Phoenix Valley

Queen Creek purchase is the second significant deal for Mattamy in 2022, following an historic year of

acquisitions and positioning the company to deliver thoughtfully designed homes to Phoenix-area

homebuyers for years to come

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on a significant land purchase in the town of Queen Creek, AZ. The 88-acre property, known as The Quarters at Queen Creek, was purchased for $23.45 million and is approved for 254 single-family home sites. The deal closed on March 28, 2022.

"Our entire team is thrilled about the prospects of offering so much choice to homebuyers looking for innovative designs and a well-planned community experience in the Phoenix valley," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Our latest acquisition in Queen Creek will be highly appealing to those looking for open, spacious floorplans, a wealth of outdoor amenities and a highly desirable location, joining our Pinnacle at San Tan Heights and Empire Pointe communities in the east valley, with more to come."

The lots at The Quarters at Queen Creek will be predominately 50 x 120' and 60 x 120' with a small number of 75 x 120' lots. Product will feature single-family homes including newly developed 40'- and 50'-wide plans, offering both single- and two-story living. Plan highlights include open floorplans, flex spaces, and spacious covered back patios. The 50' wide floorplans will feature full 3-car front garages. Planned amenities include a 1.8-acre park centrally located within the community with open-turf areas, shaded ramadas, picnic tables, play structures and sports courts. There is also a 1.5 mile-pedestrian trail encircling the community.

The property is located northwest of Gantzel Road and Combs Road in Queen Creek, Pinal County. It is conveniently located nearby to shopping and conveniences, schools and services. The Queen Creek Wash, which travels 4.7 miles from Power Road to Crismon Road, runs the length of the northern edge of the community creating natural open space. Future improvements will extend the trail past the community to Ironwood Road.

Land development on the community is expected to begin in late-2022 and is anticipated to open for sale early 2024.

https://mattamyhomes.com/arizona/phoenix/

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

