NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM ANNOUNCES NOTRE-DAME DE PARIS - A MAJOR NEW INTERACTIVE EXHIBITION ABOUT THE FAMED PARIS CATHEDRAL

- Museum's First Augmented Reality Exhibition Opens on Third Anniversary of the 2019 Fire and Transports Visitors Through the Structure's 850-Year History-

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, the National Building Museum will bring French heritage back to life with a new exhibition, Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition, a 360-degree augmented reality immersion into the history of the cathedral and its ongoing restoration. The installation is designed and produced by Histovery, a French start-up, in collaboration with the Public Institution in charge of the conservation and restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris. L'Oréal is the exclusive sponsor of the exhibit.

Using a Histopad™, a visitor views an augmented reality simulation of the construction of Notre-Dame de Paris in the exhibition. Credit: Histovery (PRNewswire)

The exhibition's North American debut at the National Building Museum takes place on the third anniversary of the 2019 fire that ravaged the cathedral and runs through September 26, 2022. This is the first interactive technology exhibition on display at the Museum.

To navigate the exhibition, each visitor will use a HistoPad™, touch-screen tablet developed by Histovery, to provide an immersive and interactive tour transporting visitors back in time. Visitors can explore the cathedral being built in the Middle Ages, the coronation of Emperor Napoleon I, and the iconic Viollet-le-Duc spire being erected.

The exhibition is offered in an immersive physical setting that is visually transporting. Vinyl replicas of the cathedral's flooring, stained-glass transfers on the Museum's historic windows, audio of Notre Dame's organs and tolling bells, as well as a projection of the cathedral's famed rose window, complete the multi-sensory experience.

The exhibition includes large photo panels and models of the cathedral including a full-size chimera and statue. Visitors can scroll a timeline of the cathedral's construction history seeing its complex architectural structure and construction techniques.

The exhibition revisits the tragic fire that ravaged Notre-Dame on April 15, 2019 and provides an up-close look at the brave Paris Fire Brigade who battled for hours working to preserve as much of the building and its treasures as possible.

Current restoration of the building is a major focus of the exhibition as the HistoPads allow visitors to see workers in action reconstructing the elaborate architecture and rebuilding this sacred cathedral including the stabilization required after the fire.

"The National Building Museum is the perfect venue for this exhibition to debut in the U.S." stated Bruno de Sa Moreira, Co-founder and CEO of Histovery. The Museum was established to preserve and celebrate the building arts and its mission is to inspire curiosity about the world we design and build."

Aileen Fuchs, the National Building Museum's President and Executive Director added, "We are thrilled to bring this premier exhibition to the United States, and believe it provides a new way to experience one of the world's most iconic buildings. Visitors will experience how technology can contribute to our understanding of buildings. The unique and immersive virtual nature of the exhibition provides a window into this World Heritage site."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM

The National Building Museum inspires curiosity about the world we design and build. Through exhibitions, educational programs, and special events, we welcome visitors of all ages to experience stories about the built world and its power to shape our lives, our communities, and our futures. Public inquiries: 202.272.2448, info@nbm.org, or visit www.nbm.org . Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

