Nova Space Professional Development Program receives Educational Space Certification from Space Foundation

Further Identifying Nova Space Professional Development Programs as the Industry Leader in Digital Space Training and Education

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions (OTC:PCST) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Nova Space Inc. (https://www.novaspaceinc.com/), has received the Space Foundation Space Certification – Education™. The mission of Space Foundation (https://www.spacefoundation.org) is "To be the preeminent advocate and gateway for lifelong education, trusted information and seamless collaboration for all people and organizations engaging in space exploration and space-inspired industries that drive the global space ecosystem.' Through this recognition, the Nova Space Professional Program is recognized as directly supporting the Space Industry and Ecosystem, providing a formal training and professional development pipeline for individuals and organization.

Nova Space CEO, Joseph Horvath explains, "The Nova Space platform provides the ideal solution for organizations focused on developing their internal talent to meet the increasing demands of the space industry. Whether commercial or government focused, developing the human element is critical to enabling the growth that is occurring across the space environment. The Space Foundation Space Certification furthers the mission of Nova Space to support this growth through our cutting edge training and education platform."

Nova Space is already well-known for its signature space professional development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings.

