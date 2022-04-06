Ohio Education Job Board Launched

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Council of the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN) and Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) are pleased to announce the launch of the Ohio Education Job Board for K-12 jobs in Ohio. This job board incorporates an intuitive job listing page that includes search function filters and an interactive map.

Built specifically for the education industry, the Ohio Education Job Board is the central hub for K-12 jobs in Ohio. From teachers to bus drivers to support personnel, applicants looking for a position in an Ohio school district can search by zip code, job category, grade level, and/or job type. The interactive map enables prospective applicants to see available job postings in a specific search area making it easy to find open positions in desired locations. By drilling down on the job board map, applicants can identify the type and number of positions that are posted in each district.

"States all across our country are experiencing this shortage in K-12 education personnel," stated Geoff Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of the Management Council. "The Ohio Education Job Board is a compelling recruiting tool that will draw motivated job seekers to our state. This tool will aid school HR officers by promoting job openings, enable school leaders to find candidates they are seeking, offer prospective staff the ability to drill down to focus on the ideal matching criteria, and provide for a seamless applicant experience."

School districts posting open positions to the job board provide applicants with a positive experience through a simple search process and comprehensive offerings. With no need for districts to post positions in multiple places, the Ohio Education Job Board is a one-stop shop for prospective applicants.

Ohio's Information Technology Centers work together through a statewide network known as the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio's PreK-12 education system. For more information, visit managementcouncil.org.

