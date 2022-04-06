PTC to Announce Fiscal Q2'22 Results on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter results on Wednesday, April 27th after the stock market closes. Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the results on Wednesday, April 27th at 5pm Eastern Time. The earnings press release, accompanying earnings presentation, and financial data tables will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at PTC Investor Relations.

What: PTC Fiscal Q2'22 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, at 5:00pm (ET)

Webcast: Register Here

Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit this page.

Please note that statements made on the conference call and webcast are as of the date of the conference call and webcast and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

