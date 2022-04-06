Sharing Economy and Hanking Fof Investment Signed US$30 Million Investment Cooperation Agreement

HONG KONG, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International Inc. ("SEII") (OTCQB: SEII), announced today that it has signed an Investment Cooperation Agreement with Hanking Fof Investment, L.P. ("Hanking").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Hanking intends to make strategic investments in SEII with a total size of up to US$30 million for a two-year period, the proceed of which is to be applied primarily in the fields of (1) research and development of new technologies and products such as intelligent algorithms, application systems and intelligent interactive devices based on metaverse applications of SEII; (2) ultra-high definition naked-eye 3D integrated solution, software and hardware products as well the market expansion in Hong Kong, Macao, Southeast Asia and Europe; (3) SEII's cooperation with major customers that involved in 3D upgrade of display panel; and (4) expansion of SEII's cooperation with more projects combining global leading metaverse technology and green economy.

Hanking is a private equity fund professionally operated and managed by a family office for wealthy families. It focuses on private equity, block transactions and secondary market investment, as well as financial services to high net worth individuals, institutional investors and wealthy families such as investment advisory and asset management services. In addition, Hanking has created an ecological management system by managing various funds in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and other cities as well as following closely on the global new economy industry. Hanking's investment team successfully invested in many major PRC-based e-commerce and achieved high returns. Moreover, Hanking is also the partner of many mainstream funds, which have, strong influence and appeal within respective industries.

The signing of the formal investment agreement is subject to the conclusion of the due diligence being conducted by Hanking on SEII within 90 days upon the signing of this Agreement.

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

