The Axiom REACH Foundation and Rutgers University Announce A.R.G.O.S. Cohort

PRINCETON, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom REACH and Rutgers University are proud to announce the Fall 2022 Axiom REACH Graduate Oncology Scholars (A.R.G.O.S.) cohort. A.R.G.O.S. is a multi-year commitment from Axiom REACH to provide holistic support for nursing and physician assistant students who demonstrate an understanding of the challenges that may be faced by underrepresented populations.

The Axiom REACH Foundation and Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, announce the 2022 A.R.G.O.S. cohort. (PRNewswire)

A.R.G.O.S. offers comprehensive support through tuition coverage and an array of mentorship, learning opportunities, and professional support. The program assists first-generation college students from underserved backgrounds to pursue higher education in healthcare and STEM more broadly.

Eva, John, Mark, and Widnie (pictured), students at Rutgers' School of Health Professions, and School of Nursing, reflect the Axiom vision to empower future health care providers that will give back to their community. As Rutgers' Deans Gwendolyn Mahon and Linda Flynn indicated, each scholar will impact hundreds of underserved patients in their careers.

The new cohort will join the ever-growing Axiom Table this August for Axiom A.R.G.O.S. Day. They will meet mentors and peers at Axiom as they continue to make an impact at Rutgers.

"A.R.G.O.S allows us to address institutionalized racism by working towards narrowing the disparity gap in our communities. Team Axiom is overjoyed with the announcement of these scholars that embody the REACH mission to combat public health disparities and empowering the most underserved. All four scholars have cared for family members, come from underserved backgrounds, and above all are impressive academics with track records of determination," said Hafiz Sikder, Axiom REACH's Founder and President.

About Axiom REACH:

The Axiom REACH Foundation combats public health disparities by aiding underserved, under-resourced patients, families, and communities dealing with life-threatening diagnoses.

About Rutgers School of Health Professions:

The School of Health Professions (SHP) is considered the largest, most diverse School of its kind in the nation, with programs ranking in the top 25 in the nation, and number one in NJ and/or the Northeast region.

About Rutgers School of Nursing:

The School of Nursing at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, educates more than 1,700 students in Newark, New Brunswick, and Blackwood, New Jersey. Its bachelor's degree program is nationally ranked No. 31 and its graduate programs are consistently ranked in the nation's top 20 by U.S. News & World Report.

Media contact: Akshan Shah, aas@axiomreach.org

A.R.G.O.S. 2022 Cohort, left to right: Eva Frimpong, Mark Kaldes, and Widnie Fadael, and John Ogando (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axiom REACH Foundation