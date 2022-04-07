Catalyst Fabric Solutions Installs Fleet of Epson SureColor F10070 Dye-Sublimation Printers

Web-to-Print Manufacturer Trusts Epson Industrial Printers for Increased Productivity and Order Turnaround Time

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Catalyst Fabric Solutions decided to focus their business on home textiles due to the rapidly expanding market, they were in need of a printing solution to keep up with growing demand. This large web-to-print manufacturer of home textile solutions installed multiple Epson SureColor® F10070 dye-sublimation printers to increase productivity and fulfill print-on-demand orders. Catalyst Fabric Solutions offers customers over 10,000 custom home textile products such as tablecloths, placemats, bean bags, backpacks, lunch totes, pillows, and custom blankets that can be ordered through retailers or shipped directly to customers.

"The print on-demand business has tripled in the last four years, and it continues to grow at a great rate," said Chuck Smith, owner, Catalyst Fabric Solutions. "We've seen business increase over the last two years and a lot of people are searching for internet on-demand businesses. We needed more technology; we needed more printers to keep up. The SureColor F10070 was everything we wanted."

As business grew, Catalyst Fabric Solutions continued to experience an annual spike in sales during the fourth quarter, when customers prepare for the holiday season, leading to an increase in demand for photo products, including photo blankets, that are intensive print projects.

"The first of our SureColor F10070 printers were installed in December 2020 – in the middle of our busiest season," said Jim King, operations manager, Catalyst Fabric Solutions. "Had they not been a plug-and-play set up, we would have had some real problems, as we were counting on their capacity to meet deadlines. However, they hooked into our network easily and we were able to begin printing immediately."

"Because of the capacity on the SureColor F10070 printers, we were able to take all our blankets that we previously put through 30 other printers onto the new Epson printers. And they were printing them in less than a minute – about four times faster than our previous machines," said King. "There's nothing I haven't put through this printer yet – it's the workhorse right now for the plant."

The Epson SureColor F10070 offers industrial reliability and round-the-clock productivity at a low total cost of ownership. The printer features four 4.7-inch PrecisionCore® printheads to deliver roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,700 sqft/hr1 and consistently produces astounding-quality textiles, apparel and more, using vibrant UltraChrome® DS ink technology.2 It also offers an array of features to maximize efficiency and minimize downtime, including user-replaceable printheads and a low-cost, high-capacity replaceable ink pack system that holds up to 20 liters of ink per color for longer print runs with less user intervention.

"As one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, Catalyst Fabric Solutions runs an impressive operation," said Tim Check, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "They are putting the SureColor F10070 to the ultimate test in their industrial facility and pushing a vast majority of their dye-sublimation projects onto the SureColor F10070 printers to best deliver results for clients."

For additional information on the Epson's textile printing solutions, visit Epson's website.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

