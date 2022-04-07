Celsius Unveils Wrapped Bitcoin at Bitcoin 2022

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced today that it will soon offer Bitcoin as a wrapped asset through CelsiusX, the company's DeFi arm. The wrapping process allows an asset from one blockchain to be used on another, increasing the asset's liquidity and interoperability.

Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network) (PRNewswire)

"As we build a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, there's no plank more important than Bitcoin." - Celsius CEO Alex Mashinksy

cxBTC will be launched on the Polygon network. In February, Celsius launched wrapped assets for Cardano (cxADA), Ethereum (cxETH) and Doge (cxDOGE), also on Polygon.

"As we build a bridge between the worlds of CeFi and DeFi, there's no plank more important than Bitcoin," said Celsius CEO Alex Mashinksy.

"CelsiusX makes crypto assets interoperable so that retail customers and institutions can freely move their assets across blockchain ecosystems," said Carl Hua, Chief Architect for CelsiusX. "We believe everyone should be able to use their assets on the blockchains of their choice."

The cxBTC offering uses the state-of-the-art Chainlink Proof of Reserve architecture for transparency and accountability. All wrapped assets offered by CelsiusX support real time conversion between the native and wrapped assets, free of charge.

"Amid the volatility in the global economy, Bitcoin stands squarely in the spotlight," said Hua. "cxBTC brings us closer to an interoperable, cross-chain world for the king of crypto - Bitcoin."

For more information on CelsiusX and its wrapped offerings, please visit https://celsiusx.io/.

ABOUT CELSIUS

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

CONTACT: press@celsius.network

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celsius Network