Coway Wins the Red Dot Design Award for the 16th Year in a Row

Two Coway NOBLE Series won prestigious honors at this year's Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2022

The awarded products were recognized for their intuitive usability and distinctive design

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is named the winner of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

Coway Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 (PRNewswire)

The Red Dot Design Award is among the world's most prestigious design competitions alongside iF and IDEA to honor innovation and design excellence. 2022 marks Coway's 16th consecutive year as a Red Dot Design Award Winner.

This year, the 'NOBLE Air Care Solution Series' and 'NOBLE Induction Freedom Series' were winners of the Red Dot Awards: Product Design. Coway's premium design appliance brand NOBLE has once again been recognized for its innovative design and technology, which elevates the customer experience.

The NOBLE Air Care Solution Series (AP-2021A, AD-1221E, AM-1421G) is a comprehensive air quality management solution that covers various concerns with air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and humidifiers, all with a premium architecture-inspired design. The NOBLE Air Care Solution Series strengthens NOBLE's unique design identity with its signature tower and horizontal layer design. All products feature muted colorways inspired by nature's beauty to harmonize with any home's aesthetic.

The NOBLE Induction Freedom Series (CIR-F40GS/F41GS/F40PS/F41PS/F60GS) features an all-new type of induction cooktop that uses the entire cooktop with borderless burners. It maximizes cooking space and user convenience, with the whole stovetop as one large cooking zone. The Smart Auto Sensing feature adds more efficiency to mealtime, automatically detecting the position and size of the cookware and adjusting the burner size. Users can cook more comfortably with the freedom to place varying pans anywhere they fit.

"The NOBLE brand has established itself as the new standard for premium home appliances that combines both superior performance and attractive aesthetics," said Hyun Joo Song, head of the Design Center at Coway. "Coway will continue to introduce intuitive and valuable designs to create healthier, more convenient living environments."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.