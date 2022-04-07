Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Event Calendar" App

New Link In Bio App Gives Creators a Dedicated Space to Share Upcoming Events

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Event Calendar, a new app that allows creators to build and share a public calendar of events, including the ability to easily link to ticket sales or other event information.

Event Calendar is the easiest way for creators to share things like tour dates, upcoming shows, or even curated lists of local events and meetups. Creating and managing events is easy and intuitive. The app even includes analytics and support for affiliate links, making it easy for creators to track clicks and attribute purchases.

"Whether you're going on tour, playing a show, or hosting a meetup, Event Calendar makes it easy for your followers to find upcoming information about your upcoming events. Bringing these lightweight, powerful, apps to the Link in Bio—especially when paired with things like the ecommerce apps that are also available on the Koji App Store—facilitates spaces and businesses that are truly creator-owned and creator-run," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

