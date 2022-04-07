GLP Financial Group Streamlines Operations with the Docupace Platform

Growing wealth manager to digitize new account opening and much more

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announces today that GLP Financial Group has selected the Docupace Platform to serve as the backbone of the company's back office operations. The Farmington, Michigan-based wealth management provider has been assisting non-profit professionals, public education employees, and their families since 1969 and currently serves clients, namely, in Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, California through 11 branch offices.

Docupace will empower GLP Financial Group to digitize and automate the company's entire business processing strategy.

"The Docupace Platform is like an adrenaline shot for thriving advisory and investment firms," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "The Platform's built-in capabilities, deep integrations with third-party tools and operational flexibility will empower GLP Financial Group to digitize and automate the company's entire business processing strategy."

What started more than 50 years ago as a family-owned business focused on the retirement needs of educators, the GLP Family of Companies now stewards more than $3 billion in client assets. GLP offers specialized support and truly comprehensive financial services – retirement planning, asset protection, estate/business planning, investment services and much more – through six independent companies.

With dynamic workflows that bridge the gaps between investors, agents, and the back office, the Docupace Platform keeps everyone on the same page, reduces admin time, eliminates errors, lowers costs, and turns common complaints into satisfying interactions.

"We have been a completely paper based firm and are excited for the benefits the Docupace system will bring to our financial professionals and back office team, said Heather Lyon, Chief Operating Officer at GLP Financial Group. "The efficiencies and scalability that Docupace brings to our organization will enable us to spend more time with our representatives and clients and less on processing paperwork. Our representatives will also have more flexibility in how they work with their clients to process required forms as part of their relationship with GLP."

