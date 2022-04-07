InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Help Move Bed-Ridden Patients (DCD-141)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure device to assist when moving a bed-ridden patient," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the ROLL OVER, SIT UP & SLIDE DEVICE. My design saves time and it could help to reduce stress and strain on the back, legs, arms and shoulders."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to help a bed-ridden patient sit up, roll over or slide to the edge of the bed as well as slide into a wheelchair/chair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional manual methods. As a result, it enhances safety and support and it reduces the risk of falls and injuries. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, group homes and personal home care applications. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

