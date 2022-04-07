InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Skimmer Basket Lid for Swimming Pools (DHM-619)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pool technician and I wanted to prevent stings and bites associated with reaching into a skimmer basket full of trapped insects and animals," said an inventor, from Greenville, N.C., "so I invented the BUG SOCK. My design enables you to safely view the contents of the skimmer basket and it offers a way for trapped insects to escape."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved skimmer basket lid for swimming pools. In doing so, the lid allows the basket to be clearly viewed before opening and it enables insects and animals to escape. As a result, it enhances safety, convenience and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pool owners and operators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DHM-619, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

