Work safeguards future of emission-free electricity generation

DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected alongside General Electric and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC to support preliminary phase life extension work at the Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, United Kingdom.

Jacobs Supports UK’s Drive for Clean Energy with Power Plant Life Extension Program; Image courtesy of EDF (PRNewswire)

EDF, operator of Sizewell B, is leading a Long-Term Operation (LTO) program aimed at extending the station's operating lifespan by 20 years to 2055.

Phase 1 of the program entails scoping works and cost-benefit analysis to underpin the business case before a final investment decision is made in 2024. EDF estimates the total value of this phase at $14 million (₤10 million).

Sizewell B is the only pressurized water reactor and the most modern and efficient plant in the U.K.'s civil nuclear fleet. The U.K.'s nuclear stations have generated more than 2,000 terawatt hours of zero carbon electricity since 1976 – enough to power all the U.K.'s homes for more than 18 years – and their output has avoided the emission of 700 million tonnes of CO₂.

"This collaboration, between Jacobs, General Electric, Westinghouse and EDF, brings together the original equipment manufacturer/architect engineer organizations from the design and construction of Sizewell B in the1990s," said Jacobs Energy Security & Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Jacobs has worked at the station since initial construction and, along with our partners, we bring intrinsic knowledge and experience of plant life extension to the LTO program, which will help safeguard the future of a vital part of the U.K.'s clean energy infrastructure."

"Sizewell B power station is an important national asset that helps deliver clean, independent energy supplies. EDF is actively exploring a 20-year life extension opportunity to take output to 2055. A final investment decision is anticipated by 2024," said EDF Chief Nuclear Officer Paul Morton.

