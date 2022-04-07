MARCHON EYEWEAR AND SHINOLA SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR EYEWEAR

NEW YORK and DETRIOT, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses, and Shinola, an American luxury goods retailer based in Detroit, announced that they have entered into an exclusive, long-term global licensing agreement.

New sun and optical collections designed under this new partnership will roll out in the US and Canada beginning Fall 2022. Eyewear styles will be designed with a classic yet modern approach, all constructed with Flexon materials. Flexon, one of Marchon's proprietary brands, offers durable, lightweight eyewear styles designed with technologically advanced materials, allowing frames to be flexed, bent, or twisted and returned to their original shape. Flexon eyewear is more durable, lightweight, and resistant than conventional metals, allowing wearers to confidentially embrace every challenge without hesitation.

The first eyewear assortment, Shinola Built by Flexon, is designed for adults, with a mix of men's and unisex styles. Comprised of five sunglasses and six optical styles, customers can expect to see a mix of classic, easy-to-wear shapes with timeless detailing and design attributes inspired by Shinola's accessories across watches, leather, supply and beyond. Each frame will have a unique Shinola identifier on the temples and the color palette will tie back to the brand.

"Marchon is thrilled to partner with Shinola, a distinct brand that will fit well into our portfolio," said Nicola Zotta, President and CEO of Marchon Eyewear. "We look forward to offering new eyewear styles that will complement our Flexon technology and stand out to customers who are looking for frames designed with expert, quality craftsmanship."

"Shinola is known for classic design that proves to be distinctive and timeless, whether we're styling watches, leather bags or home accessories," said Ruthie Underwood, Vice President of Creative Design, Shinola. "We're excited to extend our legacy for delivering high quality manufactured goods to eyewear consumers who treat their glasses as a meaningful symbol of who they are and aspire to be."

The new eyewear collection is planned to be sold in the US and Canada, through select optical retailers and online at www.shinola.com and www.eyeconic.com

About Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including: Calvin Klein, Columbia, Converse, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dragon, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Lanvin, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, MCM, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Pilgrim, Pure, Salvatore Ferragamo, Shinola, Skaga, Victoria Beckham and ZEISS. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Vision™ company, which is focused on its purpose of empowering human potential through sight and connecting its more than 85 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. Marchon Eyewear has a proud history of commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives – EYES ON TOMORROW™ For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

About Shinola

Born in Detroit, Shinola is a design brand with an unwavering commitment to crafting lasting products, from watches to leather goods and even a hotel. We celebrate timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship with products and stories that inspire people to live well and be confident in a style that is uniquely their own.

