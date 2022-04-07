Physicians, Community Partners and Elected Officials Attend Opening of Chicago Center for Orthopedics at Weiss Memorial Hospital

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night's grand opening celebration of the Chicago Center for Orthopedics at Weiss Memorial Hospital marked a historic milestone for the Uptown community and the Chicagoland area. The facility has expanded its footprint to incorporate the latest advances in orthopedic care, marking the beginning of a new phase of growth for Weiss Memorial Hospital.

From Left to Right: Dr. Erin Karaikovic; Dr. Luis Carrilero; Dr. Craig Westin; Dr. Sebastian Ko; Alderman James Cappelman (46th district); Dr. Ari Kaz, Dr. Kevin Chen; Dr. Henry Finn; Susan Wilson (Uptown Chamber of Commerce); Irene Dumanis (CEO Weiss Memorial Hospital); Mr. Michael Rosenberg (Chairman of the Board); Dr. Anthony Tedeschi; Dr. Jeanette Kelly; and Dr. Thomas McNally (PRNewswire)

More than 100 people attended the event, including:

James Cappleman , Chicago's 46 th Ward Alderman

Harry Osterman , Chicago's 48 th Ward Alderman

Sarah Wilson , executive director of the Uptown Chamber of Commerce

Elliott Charles , Chicago State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

Chicago House coach Matt Poland and team members Damon Almazan and Musa Morris

Windy City Thunderbolts general manager Mike Verschave and assistant general manager Bill Waliewski

"We have made a significant investment in supporting the healthcare needs of this growing community," said Irene Dumanis, CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital. "This new orthopedic unit combines the expertise of our well-known physicians with the compassionate care we have delivered for decades."

More than $5 million were invested to expand the orthopedic center. The new 11,000-square-foot facility features:

17 spacious patient rooms with large windows to allow for natural light

Extra-large bathrooms to allow for easy and comfortable access

The latest medical equipment for monitoring patients

Mobile-phone-sized devices that can track and check mobile patients in real time

High-definition, 41" flat screen TVs with 50 channels of entertainment

Comfortable chairs that convert to guest beds

A physical therapy room to help recovering patients re-learn basic skills

A large, family waiting room with workstations and access to high-speed Internet

"A great deal has changed in the last 10-15 years on orthopedic procedures and improved patient recovery," noted Henry Finn, M.D., F.A.C.S., medical director of the new orthopedic unit. "The new advances in medical technologies have been incorporated into our orthopedic center to ensure our patients continue to receive the best care possible."

Dr. Finn not only serves as the medical director, but is a world-renown knee and hip replacement surgeon and the inventor of the Finn Knee System used internationally. He has patented and licensed numerous innovative implants for knee and hip replacement patients. Dr. Finn is also a professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Chicago and educates the next generation of joint replacement surgeons.

Athletes from the Chicago House Athletic Club and Windy City Thunderbolts attended the opening event, indicative of the hospital's rich history of caring for Chicago's athletes. The Chicago Center for Orthopedics at Weiss Memorial Hospital is the exclusive sports medical provider not only for Chicago House AC and the Thunderbolts, but also for Chicago Blaze, CPD Enforcers, the student athletes at the Chicago State University and several other athletic programs.

About the Chicago Center for Orthopedics

From hips to hands, from spine to feet, the specialists at the Chicago Center for Orthopedics at Weiss Memorial Hospital offer the latest and most advanced surgical and nonsurgical care. The orthopedic unit serves Chicago communities and beyond. Their areas of expertise are varied, but the specialists all share one philosophy: to provide expert care with compassion for all types of orthopedic conditions. The Chicago Center for Orthopedics is the first in Chicago to receive accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations for delivering quality patient care to the highest level. For more information, visit ChicagoOrtho.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Marita Gomez

630-936-9105

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Memorial Hospital