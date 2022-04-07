SunPower Recognizes Dealers for Excellence in Solar Design and Installation

Winners selected from company's network of more than 800 small and medium-sized solar businesses spanning across the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, recognized eight of its dealers for exceptionally designed and deployed solar projects commissioned in 2021. The awards were given at the company's annual dealer conference, held in San Diego last week. SunPower's installing dealer base of more than 800 small and medium-sized businesses provided localized sales, installation and support to customers across the nation.

"SunPower's robust dealer network is essential to how we deliver innovative solar and storage solutions and services to homeowners across the nation," said Tony Garzolini, head of sales at SunPower. "This deep relationship between SunPower and our dealers spans over a decade and, in that time frame, our dealers have provided unique designs and installs to deliver better, cleaner energy to customers every day."

SunPower 2021 Intelegant Award Winners

Intelegant – a portmanteau combining "intelligent" and "elegant" to represent SunPower's smart and sleek solar solutions – defines the award recognizing solar installation projects that exemplify the company's commitment to outstanding system aesthetics, quality, performance and customer satisfaction. 2021 Intelegant winners include:

National Residential Award: Plug it in Solar

Plug it in Solar completed a 20-killowat solar plus storage system in Bell Canyon, Calif. to create a net-zero home expected to offset 123% of the homeowner's energy consumption and designed to provide resiliency against shutdowns and blackouts.

Regional Residential Winners

Dealers recognized for outstanding home solar projects in their respective regions include:

AdEnergy from New Jersey for exceptional customer service and clean installation projected to offset over 50% of the home's energy use.

SunPower by Legacy Solar from Normal, Ill. for leveraging Illinois Solar Renewable Energy Credit to design an 8.5-kilowatt system for a climate scientist.

Solar Hut from Northern California for designing a complete home solar system on Sermons Country Club Golf Course that is expected to provide the customer nearly $12,000 in electricity savings in the first year alone.

Renova Energy from Palm Desert, Calif. for installing a 108 panel 38-kilowatt system on a custom home in Rancho Mirage designed to provide nearly $1 million in savings over the lifetime of the system.

National Commercial Winner: TerraSol Energies

TerraSol Energies secured the National Commercial Intelegant Award for a 961-kilowatt SunPower® Helix® Roof for Phoenix Contact manufacturer in Middletown, Pa. The 2,185-panel installation features a glass room on the top of the roof that will be used for visitors to view the solar system up close.

Regional Commercial Winners

Dealers recognized for outstanding commercial solar projects in their respective regions include:

Cape Fear Solar Systems in Wilmington, N.C. for the largest single rooftop project in the city: a 460-kilowatt Helix Roof for Coastal Beverage Company.

SunPower by HES Solar from San Diego, Calif. for a 440-kilowatt Helix Roof solar system on Mor Home Furniture in Murrieta . The system was installed concurrently with the furniture store's construction for design efficiencies.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

