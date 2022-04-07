Syzygy Integration Releases iTAK in the App Store, a Cutting-Edge Situational Awareness App

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Integration, a company focused on providing next-generation situational awareness to those that protect the homeland, announced today that it was the sole developer of iTAK (iOS Team Awareness Kit / Tactical Assault Kit) that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released to the Apple App Store for public use. iTAK helps to enable situational awareness across law enforcement, humanitarian and disaster response, counterterrorism, search and rescue and many other operational needs. This initial public release includes chat, routes, drawing, digital pointers, spotted map, offline maps, data sync, video, QR code onboarding, and more.

Syzygy Integration approached the design and development of the iTAK application to make situational awareness intuitive and robust, allowing users of the systems to be fully functional without training. Syzygy built iTAK from the ground up, under contract from DHS' Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Syzygy's collaboration with S&T enabled close coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement and first responders to truly refine the user experience to provide maximum capability across a suite of use cases.

"We are extremely proud of the innovative technology we are putting forward. We hope that this release will help first responders, law enforcement, and military operators with enhanced situational awareness when they need it most. Syzygy is rapidly expanding, and we expect to release additional groundbreaking apps soon," said Syzygy's President and Founder, Wesley Mitchell.

About Syzygy Integration, LLC

Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Syzygy Integration LLC is a company focused on providing next-generation situational awareness to those that protect the homeland. Our suite of products includes SNAP (Sensor Network Access Point), TAK.Team (commercially available TAK infrastructure), Argos (dismounted sensor suite), and full software and cloud development services for next-generation situational awareness. For more information and to learn about career opportunities, please contact us at info@syzygy.co and visit us at www.SyzygyIntegration.com

