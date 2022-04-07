TEAMSTERS LOCAL 983 DEMANDS POCATELLO READY MIX BARGAIN IN GOOD FAITH

Company Pushes Unreasonable Concessions During Contract Negotiations

POCATELLO, Idaho, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 983 members have unanimously voted down the most recent contract proposal from Pocatello Ready Mix and authorized a strike if deemed necessary. The union has been in contract negotiations with the company for over four months.

"This company has been union for over fifty years," said Jessica Prather, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 983. "Instead of building upon the amicable relationship we have had in the past, management is trying to gut their workers' health care and pension benefits and replace them with a high-deductible health savings account and inferior retirement plan. We don't see this as an improvement to our members' lives but rather an attack on their livelihood and an attempt to weaken the union presence."

Driver Mark Martin has been with Pocatello Ready Mix for almost thirty years.

"We work hard for this company and we never ask for much," said Martin. "Just that our families are taken care of with the strong benefits we currently have – now and into the future. Over the last few years, I've lost the 'we are family' feeling I used to have when coming to work. This proposal they are attempting to force us into feels like a shovel in the back."

Founded in 1942, Teamsters Local 983 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Eastern Idaho. For more information, go to http://www.teamsterslocal983.com/

