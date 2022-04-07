Tongji hospital selects RayStation

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Mevion China has placed an order for RayStation®* which Mevion China has sold together with Mevion's HYPERSCAN® proton therapy system to Tongji Hospital in Wuhan in China.

RaySearch and Mevion have been collaborating since 2014. Treatment planning for particle treatments (protons/carbon ions/BNCT) is an important focus area for RaySearch and today RayStation has a global market share of more than 50 percent, a position that is further strengthened by the new order.

RaySearch has about 70 RayStation customers in China through its own subsidiary in the country.

Xianglin Yuan, Executive Director of the Radiotherapy Department of Wuhan Tongji Hospital, says: "Our Optics Valley Campus Proton Therapy Center has been equipped with Mevion S250 proton therapy system and RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation to jointly build a world-leading proton therapy research center and a base for cooperation between medical science and the industry, creating a new level for proton therapy."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am happy that we have signed our first agreement with Mevion China and look forward to our collaboration and to be able to contribute to further improving the treatment for cancer patients at Tongji Hospital."

The order value is approximately MSEK 10, excluding service contract.

About Tongji Hospital

Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College and Huazhong University of Science & Technology are located in Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China. Tongji Hospital was founded by the German doctor Erich Paulun in Shanghai in 1900. Today it is a prominent hospital integrating medical care, teaching, and research in all disciplines. Read more on tjh.com.cn.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available on raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also

seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

