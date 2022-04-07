TRUCE Software Partners with Ivanti to Help Companies Think Situationally About Mobile Device Usage on the Job

Integration adds contextual layer to the Ivanti UEM solution, enabling companies to dynamically enforce mobile device usage policies based on the user's environment

LISLE, Ill., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software , the leading provider of Contextual Mobility Management (CMM) solutions for businesses, today announced it has partnered with Ivanti, a global technology company on a mission to enable and secure the Everywhere Workplace, to launch an integrated solution for contextual enterprise mobility management. Ivanti has also named TRUCE an Ivanti One Certified Partner and listed TRUCE's CMM solution on its marketplace .

(PRNewsfoto/TRUCE Software) (PRNewswire)

With context, businesses can get more out of their mobile technology.

Ivanti discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets in a world where people increasingly access cloud data using mobile devices and modern endpoints. The Ivanti and TRUCE partnership makes it simpler for companies to advance mobility across their workforce without compromising safety or productivity. This is especially important as how, when and where work gets done becomes increasingly distributed.

With the addition of a contextual intelligence layer to Ivanti Neurons for Mobile Device Management (MDM), access to apps, functionality and content can be dynamically adjusted based on what's happening at the individual employee level. TRUCE provides the ability to streamline the tools on mobile devices by providing access only to what's needed at the right place and time based on a worker's environment such as location and workgroup. As what's happening around the device changes, so do the user's permissions – automatically and in real time.

"The addition of contextual intelligence to a UEM platform means device management and permissions no longer need to be managed as a binary decision," said TRUCE Software CEO, Joe Boyle. "TRUCE seamlessly changes the experience on the device for the user throughout their shift, automatically adjusting permissions as the employee's environment changes. That's a powerful thing given the fact that workers are not static. Workforce mobility doesn't have to be either."

The integration between TRUCE and Ivanti means any company using Ivanti Neurons for MDM can be enabled with automated context-based mobile use management. Companies with deskless field-based workers who rely on mobile devices to get their job done, are now empowered to deploy the next generation of mobile use management.

"We've entered the mobile-first era of work," said Rex McMillan, Vice President of Product Management at Ivanti. "With context, businesses can get more out of their mobile technology by adjusting mobile device permissions dynamically at the individual user level without intervention by IT. Work becomes more flexible and fluid, leading to notable productivity gains. It's a win for employers and employees alike."

To learn more, visit www.trucesoftware.com.

About TRUCE

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only mobile management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to enable or temporarily suspend mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting nearly 130,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRUCE Software