UPPAbaby Celebrates 15 Years and Expands Executive Team

ROCKLAND, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It might not have been known back in May 2006, but UPPAbaby's CEO and Co-Founder, Bob Monahan, would bring to market what has become a must-have staple of parenthood, the VISTA stroller. Fast-forward 15 years and a product depth of more than 170 SKUs, a presence in 55 countries, more than 175 employees globally, and a 45,000 square-foot Massachusetts-based headquarters, UPPAbaby continues to hold true to its mission of designing strollers, car seats, and accessories that meet that needs of all parents, plus innovations they never knew were possible with exceptional customer service.

An integral part of UPPAbaby's success has been Vice President of Domestic Sales, Joanne Apothéloz, who has overseen the development and growth of the brand's visibility in retailers nationwide for more than a decade. At UPPAbaby's inaugural quarterly Town Hall on Wednesday, Apothéloz announced after 15 years, she will be retiring, and Vice President of Sales Operations and Customer Experience, Robin Holler, will assume responsibilities effective April 6. "It has been an honor and privilege to be part of UPPAbaby from its infancy and to see it expand domestically and internationally for the past 15 years and I cannot wait to see the continued success for the next 15," Apothéloz said during her announcement to the company on Wednesday. "While I am stepping away from UPPAbaby professionally, I will continue to be the brand's biggest advocate and supporter as my husband, and I settle into our new normal as 'retirees' at the end of June." As Holler assumes the role from Apothéloz this April, she notes, "Joanne and I have been part of UPPAbaby from almost day one. I am looking forward to this new role and appreciate the guidance, support, and mentorship I have received from Joanne these past few months and the wider executive team. We're looking forward to an exciting second half of the year and what the next 15 plus years will bring for the brand."





Furthering the development of the executive team, UPPAbaby promoted and hired the following to advance the global expansion of the brand in 2022:

Bob Monahan , CEO and Co-founder - Bob officially stepped into the role of CEO in January 2022 . "Despite the roadblocks brought forth by the pandemic across all industries these past two years, the team at UPPAbaby has done a phenomenal job continuing to innovate and bring-to-market products that our parents and caregivers have come to know, trust, and appreciate. Looking ahead to the second half of this year, we're excited to continue this success by entering new product spaces in the juvenile market and furthering the brand's growth internationally."

Trung Phung , President - As one of the first five employees to UPPAbaby, Trung has overseen product design across all strollers and car seats since 2006. Earlier this year, he was promoted to President from Vice President of Design. He will continue to manage the design of all products at UPPAbaby and further lead the strategic growth of the company globally.

Christina Cook , Vice President of Human Resources - Christina was elevated to Vice President of Human Resources in January. She will continue to support the day-to-day operations, administrative and logistical needs of the brand.

Amy Alabaster, Senior Vice President of Global Sales - Joining the team right after the New Year, Amy brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience with premium consumer product brands. When discussing 2022 goals and initiatives, as well as the outlook for UPPAbaby at Wednesday's Town Hall, she said, "Since joining in January, the team has hit the ground running in furthering UPPAbaby's global footprint. I look forward to leading the sales team and providing my expertise on where we can bring the brand for this year and beyond."

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

