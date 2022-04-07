Wasabi Technologies Partners with the Boston Red Sox Through Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with Fenway Sports Group

Prominent brand activations throughout Red Sox home games and charitable events, and a new technology partnership, deepen Wasabi's ties in sports, media, and entertainment

BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Fenway Sports Group that harnesses the power of sports and entertainment to take the Wasabi brand to new heights. Wasabi is designated a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, generating unprecedented brand awareness, community relations initiatives, and client and employee engagement across Fenway Sports Group properties through 2026.

With headquarters in the heart of Boston, Wasabi was founded in 2017 by Carbonite founders David Friend and Jeff Flowers to remove the complexity of cloud storage for businesses all over the world. The company has grown exponentially in recent years with $275M in funding, making it a force in Boston's pacesetting technology landscape. The company previously teamed up with Fenway Sports Group on the Wasabi Fenway Bowl , and is also the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins .

"Sports, media, and entertainment is quickly becoming one of Wasabi's biggest areas of business due to the sheer amount of data impacting everything from the fan experience and player performance, to franchise operations. Storing that data must be simple and affordable so these organizations can effectively harness its power in the digital age," said Michael Welts, chief marketing officer, Wasabi Technologies. "Becoming the Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, one of the most beloved sports franchises, not just in our own backyard, but in the world, is an incredible step, and the work we will do together will change the trajectory of our company."

As a partner of the Boston Red Sox, Wasabi will creatively leverage the global reach of one of the preeminent sports brands in the world. The Wasabi brand will be prominently displayed throughout historic Fenway Park, and Wasabi will support a number of Red Sox Foundation initiatives including STEM education and career programming, and the Run to Home Base, dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for Veterans of all eras, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education, and research. Additional Wasabi brand activations will be present across Fenway Sports Group's entertainment properties in the coming years, including as Presenting Partner of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series .

"As our data needs continue to evolve, from player analytics, IoT, digital assets and even security, this presents an enormous learning opportunity for the organization," said Red Sox SVP and CTO Brian Shield. "Wasabi provides a cost-effective cloud-based solution that enables us to retrieve content quickly and improve the level of video analysis and production we do here at the Red Sox. We could not be more excited to welcome Wasabi onboard."

