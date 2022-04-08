CBT TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE LAUNCHES A NEW WEBSITE FOR THE DIVISION OF CONTINUING EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

MIAMI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue our mission, CBT Technology Institute, the accredited trade and vocational school located in South Florida, announced the launch of a more robust website and the new courses offered within their division of Continuing education and professional development division.

CBT Technology Institute Logo (PRNewswire)

"We continue to seek various resources for our students, alumni, and community to train the skills needed to decrease the gap and labor shortage found within the trade industry. Our employers and our faculty at CBT continuously speak toward new ideas for curricula that make the highest impact," said Luis Llerena, President & CEO of CBT Technology Institute.

CBT Technology Institute launched the website nds.cbt.edu to allow the community to access the most current courses. As of today, CBT has been able to offer these courses mostly to their potential graduates and alumni, but since the website has launched, it has been a valuable resource to increase awareness. In an effort to support employment readiness of students, it has been the mission of the organization to add essential certificate courses so that students can continue to build their confidence and increase their earning potential.

Two of the most recent additions that have been added are the HVAC Estimating and Electrical Estimating courses. These studies will allow the candidate to estimate projects and cover topics like the estimating process, types of estimates, direct and indirect costs, and bidding strategies. These types of courses also support the candidate in utilizing relevant software related to their industry. CBT focuses on providing the best quality outcomes in their programs and affording students and alumni to continue to Begin. Belong. BeMore.

For more information, please visit the website nds.cbt.edu

About CBT Technology Institute

CBT Technology Institute provides career training through a hands-on learning approach within the construction, technology, and allied health fields at its three locations across Miami-Dade County (Cutler Bay, Flagler, and Hialeah.) Over the past 32 years, the organization has graduated thousands of students into the Miami-Dade County workforce through more than 73 graduation ceremonies. The College's involvement with employers, local organizations, and strategic business initiatives has opened up plenty of opportunities for our current students and graduates.

CBT Technology Institute is also listed as a Military-friendly school and participates in the Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program; and is approved by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to participate in the Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to enroll International F-1 Visa students. The College is nationally accredited by ACICS, licensed by the Commission of Independent Education (CIE), and certified by the US Department of Education to receive Title IV funding.

