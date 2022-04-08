CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue increased 1% for the quarter and 6% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 23% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 24% for the quarter and 32% year-to-date

Net income attributable to shareholders of $16.2 million ( $0.08 per share basic) for the quarter and $92.4 million ( $0.44 per share basic) year-to-date

Net debt to segment profit (1) of 2.70 times at February 28, 2022 , down from 2.76 times at August 31, 2021

Free cash flow(1) of $88.4 million for the quarter and $168.4 million year-to-date

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"Corus has delivered modest consolidated revenue growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Q2 results reflect strong subscriber revenue gains and a recovery in our radio business, offset primarily by lower timing-related content licensing revenues. We delivered strong free cash flow and strengthened our capital structure, providing a solid foundation for our growth initiatives in the years to come. At the mid-way point of our year, Corus is well positioned to benefit from the disciplined execution of our strategic plan and priorities as the economy reopens."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended



Six months ended



February 28, %

February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change

2022 2021 Change Revenue













Television 339,661 338,519 0%

774,408 730,621 6% Radio 22,000 20,355 8%

51,126 48,608 5%

361,661 358,874 1%

825,534 779,229 6%











Segment profit (loss) (1)













Television (2) (3) 92,723 119,556 (22%)

271,609 299,121 (9%) Radio (2) (3) 125 1,409 (91%)

5,871 8,550 (31%) Corporate (2) (6,292) (8,325) (24%)

(13,754) (16,424) (16%)

86,556 112,640 (23%)

263,726 291,247 (9%)











Segment profit margin (1)













Television 27% 35%



35% 41% Radio 1% 7%



11% 18%

Consolidated 24% 31%



32% 37%













Net income attributable to shareholders 16,221 35,300 (54%)

92,386 111,964 (17%) Basic earnings per share $0.08 $0.17



$0.44 $0.54

Diluted earnings per share $0.08 $0.17



$0.44 $0.54













Free cash flow (1) 88,417 89,690 (1%)

168,404 152,064 11%





(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Company's Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. (2) No claims for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") have been made in fiscal 2022. In the prior year, segment profit for the quarter included $4.4 million (Television: $3.6 million; Radio: $0.7 million; Corporate: $0.1 million) and $8.2 million year-to-date (Television: $6.1 million; Radio: $1.1 million; Corporate: $1.0 million) of CEWS. (3) In the prior year, segment profit included relief on regulatory fees. As a result, CRTC part I and II fees have increased by $7.8 million (Television: $7.1 million; Radio: $0.7 million) in the quarter and by $8.4 million year-to-date (Television: $7.7 million; Radio: $0.7 million) compared to the same prior year periods.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended



Six months ended



February 28, %

February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Change

2022 2021 Change Revenue













Television 339,661 338,519 0%

774,408 730,621 6% Advertising 184,695 185,821 (1%)

469,732 432,079 9% Subscriber 132,823 124,211 7%

260,358 247,912 5% Merchandising, distribution and other 22,143 28,487 (22%)

44,318 50,630 (12%) Radio 22,000 20,355 8%

51,126 48,608 5% Total Revenue 361,661 358,874 1%

825,534 779,229 6%















Optimized advertising revenue (1) 42% 28% 49%

39% 27% 58% New platform revenue (2) 10% 8% 38%

9% 7% 40%





(1) Optimized Advertising Revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Optimized advertising revenue reflects progress on the transformation of how Television advertising is sold. This metric includes revenue from audience segment selling as well as the Cynch automated buying platform expressed as a percentage of Television advertising revenue. Refer to footnote 1 on page 1 of this press release for additional information. (2) New Platform Revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. New platform revenue reflects progress on Corus' participation in rapidly growing streaming distribution platforms and digital advertising markets. This metric includes incremental subscriber revenue from new streaming initiatives and advertising revenue from digital platforms expressed as a percentage of total Television advertising and subscriber revenue. Refer to footnote 1 on page 1 of this press release for additional information.



Operational Highlights

The Company advanced its Strategic Priorities on multiple fronts. Corus expanded its digital and traditional video advertising offerings; new content development partnerships and international sales were secured through Corus' content business and the Company significantly increased its financial flexibility with the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes and the extension of its credit facilities.

On February 9, 2022 , the Company announced the expansion of its premium, multi-channel streaming service STACKTV onto Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream platforms. This marks the first time STACKTV is available as a stand-alone streaming channels bundle through a traditional distribution partner. Corus also highlighted the addition of Lifetime to its suite of networks on STACKTV.

As of April 4, 2022 , the Company reached a new milestone of nearly 750,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 725,000 paying subscribers on January 10, 2022 .

On March 1, 2022 , the Company announced the Canadian launch of Magnolia Network - Chip and Joanna Gaines' joint media venture with Discovery, Inc. The Company exclusively debuted Magnolia Network on March 28, 2022 , becoming the first broadcaster outside of the U.S. to launch the channel.

On April 7, 2022 , the Company's Corus Studios announced its largest U.S. output deal ever with streaming platform Hulu. This new multi-year agreement consists of over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime content from Corus Studios, building on the previously announced sale to Hulu of 200+ episodes last year.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $88.4 million in Q2 and $168.4 million year-to-date compared to $89.7 million and $152.1 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow (1) in the second quarter is attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities, offset by a reduction in cash used in investing activities. The increase in free cash flow (1) for the six months ended February 28, 2022 is mainly attributable to a $43.5 million venture fund distribution, offset by a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $25.9 million .

On February 28, 2022 , the Company issued $250.0 million in principal amount of 6.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 28, 2030 (the "Notes"). The net proceeds therefrom were used to repay amounts under the Company's Term Credit Facility (the "Term Facility").

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company's credit agreement with a syndicate of banks was amended and restated effective March 18, 2022 . The principal amendments effected extended the maturity dates for the Term Facility and bank revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility") to March 18, 2027 .

Net debt to segment profit (1) was 2.70 times at February 28, 2022 , down from 2.76 times at August 31, 2021 , principally due to the repayment of bank loans, net of Notes issuance, in the current year of $70.2 million year-to-date, offset by the addition of $13.5 million in production financing for an acquired subsidiary.

As of February 28, 2022 , the Company had $95.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and the committed $300.0 million Revolving Facility that remains undrawn.

(1) Free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2021.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.794.4605 and for North America is 1.888.204.4368. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

Many provinces and territories have begun the gradual lifting of health restrictions related to COVID-19, which may see a phased return to on-site work across various sectors. Disruptions caused by imposition or removal of public health restrictions and rising COVID-19 infection rates, including labour shortages, employee absenteeism at the Company or its clients and suppliers, changes in consumer demand, and supply chain shortages or disruptions, particularly in the retail, tourism and entertainment sectors, can negatively impact the Company's operations and financial performance, including advertising revenue. There can be no certainty that current vaccination and public health measures can mitigate negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2022, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's proposed share purchases, including the number of Class B non-voting shares to be repurchased under its normal course issuer bid, if any, and timing thereof; and expectations regarding financial performance including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract and retain advertising revenue; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2021. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the Company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The Company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





As at February 28, As at August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 95,450 43,685 Accounts receivable 387,010 325,587 Income taxes recoverable 1,517 5,597 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,623 24,106 Total current assets 507,600 398,975 Tax credits receivable 41,910 24,501 Investments and other assets 82,449 98,667 Property, plant and equipment 301,976 316,226 Program rights 668,490 576,076 Film investments 57,686 39,732 Intangibles 1,671,864 1,687,432 Goodwill 666,753 664,958 Deferred income tax assets 43,906 50,050

4,042,634 3,856,617





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 584,648 509,817 Current portion of long-term debt 13,933 35,328 Provisions 5,181 7,202 Total current liabilities 603,762 552,347 Long-term debt 1,286,423 1,313,965 Other long-term liabilities 418,619 331,482 Provisions 9,069 9,497 Deferred income tax liabilities 421,475 428,963 Total liabilities 2,739,348 2,636,254





EQUITY



Share capital 809,932 816,189 Contributed surplus 1,511,217 1,512,431 Accumulated deficit (1,214,468) (1,282,897) Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,012 21,811 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,142,693 1,067,534 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 160,593 152,829 Total equity 1,303,286 1,220,363

4,042,634 3,856,617

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 361,661 358,874 825,534 779,229 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 275,105 246,234 561,808 487,982 Depreciation and amortization 39,747 38,301 77,128 76,288 Interest expense 25,759 24,347 51,281 49,083 Restructuring and other costs 1,011 2,988 2,054 7,324 Other income, net (5,938) (6,292) (2,801) (6,857) Income before income taxes 25,977 53,296 136,064 165,409 Income tax expense 6,029 13,399 35,187 42,964 Net income for the period 19,948 39,897 100,877 122,445 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 1,515 2,542 3,501 5,029 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (225) (383) 32 (412)

1,290 2,159 3,533 4,617 Items that will not be reclassified to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (2,912) (808) 10,668 (1,587) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans 3,128 6,344 2,460 9,729

216 5,536 13,128 8,142 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 1,506 7,695 16,661 12,759 Comprehensive income for the period 21,454 47,592 117,538 135,204









Net income attributable to:







Shareholders 16,221 35,300 92,386 111,964 Non-controlling interest 3,727 4,597 8,491 10,481

19,948 39,897 100,877 122,445









Comprehensive income attributable to:







Shareholders 17,727 42,995 109,047 124,723 Non-controlling interest 3,727 4,597 8,491 10,481

21,454 47,592 117,538 135,204









Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.08 $0.17 $0.44 $0.54 Diluted $0.08 $0.17 $0.44 $0.54

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,431 (1,282,897) 21,811 1,067,534 152,829 1,220,363 Comprehensive income — — 92,386 16,661 109,047 8,491 117,538 Dividends declared — — (24,996) — (24,996) (6,625) (31,621) Business acquisition — — — — — 436 436 Change in fair value of put option













liability arising from business













acquisition — — (1,421) — (1,421) (257) (1,678) Shares repurchased under













normal course issuer bid













("NCIB") (4,919) (1,439) — — (6,358) — (6,358) Share repurchase commitment













under NCIB (1,338) (386) — — (1,724) — (1,724) Actuarial gain on post-retirement













benefit plans — — 2,460 (2,460) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 611 — — 611 — 611 Equity funding by a non-













controlling interest — — — — — 5,719 5,719 As at February 28, 2022 809,932 1,511,217 (1,214,468) 36,012 1,142,693 160,593 1,303,286















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (deficit) Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,325 (1,425,432) (2,258) 899,824 148,595 1,048,419 Comprehensive income — — 111,964 12,759 124,723 10,481 135,204 Dividends declared — — (24,996) — (24,996) (8,407) (33,403) Actuarial gain on post-retirement













benefit plans — — 9,729 (9,729) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 561 — — 561 — 561 Return of capital to non-controlling













interest — — — — — (1,622) (1,622) Equity funding by a non-controlling













interest — — — — — 2,126 2,126 Reallocation of equity interest — — 617 — 617 (617) — As at February 28, 2021 816,189 1,511,886 (1,328,118) 772 1,000,729 150,556 1,151,285

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended Six months ended



February 28,

February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period 19,948 39,897 100,877 122,445 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 133,928 126,138 276,120 235,860 Amortization of film investments 3,473 2,656 7,084 6,920 Depreciation and amortization 39,747 38,301 77,128 76,288 Deferred income tax recovery (2,439) (10,878) (2,481) (16,237) Share-based compensation expense 317 269 611 561 Imputed interest 11,869 11,009 23,140 22,043 Deferred fees write-off 402 — 402 — Payment of program rights (136,037) (121,147) (230,208) (202,257) Net spend on film investments (12,329) (7,557) (27,594) (17,306) CRTC benefit payments — (23) — (635) Other (5,054) 607 (5,056) 1,279 Cash flow from operations 53,825 79,272 220,023 228,961 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 38,674 14,436 (88,821) (71,872) Cash provided by operating activities 92,499 93,708 131,202 157,089 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,171) (3,206) (6,047) (4,182) Proceeds from sale of property 100 147 125 147 Business combination, net of cash acquired 2,606 — 2,606 — Venture fund distribution — — 43,478 — Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (596) (1,349) (1,218) (1,780) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,061) (4,408) 38,944 (5,815) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (271,225) (61,119) (319,758) (94,636) Financing fees (4,400) — (4,400) — Issuance of senior unsecured notes 250,000 — 250,000 — Share repurchase under NCIB (5,850) — (5,850) — Return of capital to non-controlling interest — — — (1,622) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest 3,742 2,126 3,742 2,126 Payment of lease liabilities (4,153) (3,999) (8,168) (7,966) Dividends paid (12,499) (12,499) (24,996) (24,996) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (3,700) (4,162) (6,625) (8,407) Other (215) (362) (2,326) (2,451) Cash used in financing activities (48,300) (80,015) (118,381) (137,952) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 42,138 9,285 51,765 13,322 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 53,312 49,937 43,685 45,900 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 95,450 59,222 95,450 59,222

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 28, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 339,661 22,000 — 361,661 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 246,938 21,875 6,292 275,105 Segment profit (loss)(1) 92,723 125 (6,292) 86,556 Depreciation and amortization





39,747 Interest expense





25,759 Restructuring and other costs





1,011 Other income, net





(5,938) Income before income taxes





25,977









Three months ended February 28, 2021









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 338,519 20,355 — 358,874 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 218,963 18,946 8,325 246,234 Segment profit (loss)(1) 119,556 1,409 (8,325) 112,640 Depreciation and amortization





38,301 Interest expense





24,347 Restructuring and other costs





2,988 Other income, net





(6,292) Income before income taxes





53,296









Six months ended February 28, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 774,408 51,126 — 825,534 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 502,799 45,255 13,754 561,808 Segment profit (loss)(1) 271,609 5,871 (13,754) 263,726 Depreciation and amortization





77,128 Interest expense





51,281 Restructuring and other costs





2,054 Other income, net





(2,801) Income before income taxes





136,064









Six months ended February 28, 2021









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 730,621 48,608 — 779,229 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 431,500 40,058 16,424 487,982 Segment profit (loss)(1) 299,121 8,550 (16,424) 291,247 Depreciation and amortization





76,288 Interest expense





49,083 Restructuring and other costs





7,324 Other income, net





(6,857) Income before income taxes





165,409





(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE









Three months ended Six months ended



February 28,

February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Advertising 205,539 205,006 518,313 478,078 Subscriber 132,823 124,211 260,358 247,912 Merchandising, distribution and other 23,299 29,657 46,863 53,239

361,661 358,874 825,534 779,229

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28, February 28, Free Cash Flow 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 92,499 93,708 131,202 157,089 Investing activities (2,061) (4,408) 38,944 (5,815)

90,438 89,300 170,146 151,274 Add: cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) (2,021) 390 (1,742) 790 Free cash flow 88,417 89,690 168,404 152,064





(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28, August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2022 2021 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,300,356 1,349,293 Lease liabilities 139,700 143,546 Cash and cash equivalents (95,450) (43,685) Net debt (numerator) 1,344,606 1,449,154 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 497,097 524,618 Net debt to segment profit 2.70 2.76





(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

View original content:

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.