Express Your PEEPSONALITY® This Spring with Adorable PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies

The Iconic Easter Brand Offers New Ways for Fans to Celebrate the Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring just got a whole lot sweeter! Ahead of the Easter season, the PEEPS® Brand is teaming up with a wide range of new and returning partners to bring its iconic Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies to fans in exciting new forms. From colorful collabs with well-known beauty brands, to tasty treats, cuddly new offerings and more, there's a way for every-bunny to express their PEEPSONALITY® this season!

"The PEEPS® Brand is excited to share brand new ways fans can make even more Springtime traditions with PEEPS® through fun and vibrant partnerships," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Our Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies have truly become an essential part of the Spring and Easter seasons, which is why we continue to explore unexpected collaborations that help to elevate the PEEPS® experience. This allows fans to incorporate the brand into a variety of seasonal celebrations."

Need a makeover this Spring? Bring the classic marshmallow confection right to your fingertips with the new Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection, which features seven nail polish shades inspired by the fluffy treat. Or try a festive new look with the ColourPop x PEEPS® Collection, featuring the brand's Glossy Lip and Super Shock Shadow products in shades that emulate vibrant PEEPS® colors.

Marshmallow lovers seeking a cuddly companion can snuggle up to a sweet friend this Spring as the PEEPS® Brand returns to Build-A-Bear Workshop! Featuring new Lavender, Orange, and Green PEEPS® Bunnies, a larger-than-life Giant PEEPS® Bunny and PEEPS®-inspired accessories, this collection is an adorable addition to any Easter celebration.

For those seeking the recognizable taste of PEEPS® Marshmallow in new forms, Cold Stone Creamery is offering PEEPS® lovers a few indulgent treats with its PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Ice Cream, Creation® and Shake, made with Whipped Topping and Blue Sugar Crystals and topped with a Yellow PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick. Fans can also create lasting memories in the kitchen this Spring by baking one of six new recipes made in collaboration with the baked-good experts at Duncan Hines®.

The PEEPS® Brand is also offering fans the chance to bring their sweetest cravings to life through My PEEPS™, a made-to-order dozen of personalized Marshmallow Chicks including a variety of delicious dipping options. Hop to it, the last order date for guaranteed delivery for Easter is April 11th.

For a first-hand tutorial on how to create PEEPS® recipes or crafts, DIY-ers can tune into the brand's Instagram for PEEPSONALITY® Live! The virtual series is back and better than ever this year with even more festive activities that are perfect for the whole family. Fans can tune into the final episode on April 12 at 6:30PM EST to learn how to make seasonal memories with DIY expert Emily Hutchinson (@the_hutch_oven). Previously aired episodes featuring craft and recipe creators such as Kara Whitten (@kailochic), Chef Rebekah of @realduncanhines and Melody of @melodyinthemaking will also be saved to the brand's IGTV and YouTube channel for viewers to enjoy throughout the season.

Don't forget to express your #PEEPSONALITY by snapping and sharing pictures and videos of how you enjoy PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies, tagging @PEEPSBRAND on social media. Be sure to follow @PEEPSBRAND to stay up to date on the latest and greatest PEEPS® offerings and check out sweet brand giveaways leading up to Easter.

For even more sweet craft and recipe inspiration, visit www.peepsbrand.com. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

