SAN DIEGO , April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU+GSV Summit, the premier global EdTech conference, announces Kibo, an online university providing affordable high-quality STEM degrees to African students, as the 2022 GSV Cup winner. Kibo's mission is to educate connected innovators who use technology to solve pressing problems. CEO Ope Bukola was awarded first place, live on stage, Wednesday evening during the ASU+GSV Summit closing program.

The 2022 GSV Cup Top 3, Clayful, Collective Academy, and Kibo, at the ASU+GSV Summit on April 6, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Kibo Announced Winner of the GSV Cup at the 2022 ASU+GSV Summit.

Collective Academy, Latin America's challenger university for business and technology leaders, placed 2nd and Clayful, a company providing on demand text-based social and emotional coaching for every kid, placed 3rd in the competition. The $1MM prize package including non-dilutive capital and credits, was split amongst the three winners during the Summit's closing ceremony and celebration Wednesday, April 6.

The GSV Cup , presented by Google Cloud, HolonIQ, HubSpot for Startups, and GSV Ventures, has quickly become a hallmark of the annual Summit as well as a springboard for EdTech startups that are scaling innovative learning solutions in the "Pre-K to Gray" education and skills sector so that ALL people can have access to the future. This year's competition saw over 750 applicants globally. The " Elite 200 " semifinalists were selected following evaluation by more than 175 judges participating from top VCs and Strategics. Of the "Elite 200," 51% of companies have a founder of color, 58% a female founder, and 42% are domiciled outside of the United States.

"ED was on the EDGE at the San Diego Shell for the finals of the 3rd annual GSV Cup Wednesday night," said Michael Moe, Co-founder of ASU+GSV Summit and CEO of GSV. "Congratulations to these finalists, who reflect the Summit's core mission of giving ALL people equal access to the future through innovations in learning and skilling."

The Top 20 startups pitched their products live for the ASU+GSV community on Tuesday, April 5, where the Top 3 were then selected for the final pitch. Each of the three winners received a portion of the $1MM GSV Cup prize package, awarded in front of a live audience at the Summit's Closing Ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The closing ceremony included remarks by GSV Ventures and Google Cloud representatives, as well as special guest Baron Davis and Candace Parker.

For a complete list of the 2022 Elite 200 and additional information about the GSV Cup, visit: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup-elite-200.

ABOUT ASU+GSV SUMMIT

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event in education and technology. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to take part in innovating the future of education for all. 2021 speakers included Mindy Kaling, Jeremy Lin, Sal Khan, Arne Duncan and Luis Von Ahn. Additional speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

