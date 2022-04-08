Puffy Mattress Takes Over As The Best Mattress

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffy, regarded as the best mattress manufacturer in North America, takes the lead and garners even more praise and accolades for the excellent design, technology, and exceptional comfort of its products. The desire for a Puffy Mattress is stronger than ever for a good night's sleep and comfort at home.

A few of the celebrated honors for the title of best mattress came from famed publishing houses such as People and Mattress Clarity. People Magazine regarded Puffy Mattress as the Best Overall Memory Foam Mattress of 2022. The use of domestically-produced memory foam in the Puffy Mattress manufacturing does certainly pay off in terms of this award.

Mattress experts Mattress Clarity identified Puffy mattresses as the Best Firm Memory Foam Mattress of 2022. It was further noted that Puffy is particularly comfortable for side and back sleepers due to its memory foam material. With equal attention given to comfort, support, and design, Puffy mattresses are a favorite among industry experts and consumers alike.

Aside from its many renowned products, two of Puffy's signature mattresses have received widespread appreciation. With a 7-layer and 6-layer sleep system respectively, the Puffy Royal Hybrid Mattress and the Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress are two of the best mattresses on the market designed to relieve pressure and provide a comfortable night's sleep. Each mattress can be used with a variety of bed frames and suits different sleeping positions.

Puffy's CEO Arthur Andreasyan provided insight into the company's winning several accolades for their mattresses. "In developing our quality mattresses, we conducted extensive research into the most important factors that ensure a good night's sleep. I am personally gratified to see our company and team's hard work being recognized and pleased to be able to make a difference in the mattress industry."

In addition to their high-quality mattresses, Puffy also offers other perks and benefits such as a lifetime warranty, flexible financing options , and free shipping. Also, throughout the year, the company offers a broad range of sales and services.

About Puffy

Puffy is an American mattress company based in the United States & Canada. Puffy is dedicated to offering you the finest mattresses, bedding, & bedroom furnishings.

Besides being featured on The Talk, Puffy recently won the Best Mattress of 2022 award. Visit Puffy at https://puffy.com for more information.

