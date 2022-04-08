Auto Show Adoption Events Resulted in More Than 700 Adoptions Since 2019

CAMDEN, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the automaker's popular Subaru Loves Pets exhibit, featuring adoptable pets from local pet organizations, will return to the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

SUBARU HELPS ADOPTABLE PETS FIND LOVING HOMES AT THE 2022 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW (PRNewswire)

Taking place in the Subaru Booth at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center between April 15 and April 24, 2022, the exhibit invites visitors to play and interact with adoptable pets with the goal of uniting these pets with loving homes and donating to local animal welfare organizations.

Since the Subaru Loves Pets auto show adoption events began in 2018, more than 700 pets have been adopted. To date in the 2021-2022 auto show season, more than 200 pets have been adopted and Subaru has donated more than $164,000 to help aid pet organizations in local communities.

"The Subaru Loves Pets adoptions have brought an extra dose of joy to the auto show, and we're excited to bring this much-loved event back to New York City next week," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We welcome all auto show attendees to stop by and consider adding a loving pet to their family."

The Subaru Loves Pets exhibit will feature adoptable pets from animal shelters in the greater New York City area, including Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, NYC Second Chance Rescue, Zani's Furry Friends, AMA Animal Rescue and Bobbi and the Strays.

The exhibit will be open to auto show attendees at the following dates and times ET:

Friday, April 15 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 17 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3 – 7p.m.

Monday, April 18 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 22 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3 – 7 p.m.

As part of the Subaru Love Promise, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative is dedicated to helping pets, with a focus on uniting adoptable pets with loving homes. To date, Subaru has supported the rescue and adoption of nearly 350,000 animals nationwide. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets on social media.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, please visit www.subaru.com/lovepromise.

