Bitfocus partners with Raleigh, North Carolina in overhaul of CoC's homeless data system

Clarity Human Services to serve as the new Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) for the Continuum of Care (CoC)

RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfocus announced it has signed on with Raleigh Wake Partnership to End & Prevent Homelessness to replace the data system supporting the efforts of over 200 staff and volunteers representing nearly 30 housing and service providers working to end homelessness across the city and region.

The Raleigh Wake Partnership chose the Clarity Human Services application developed by Bitfocus as its new Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) software following a comprehensive, community-led evaluation. HMIS is used to coordinate the housing and services provided to individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness across Raleigh. The work on the transition begins immediately.

"We are proud to partner with the Raleigh Wake Partnership to realize a shared vision for innovative, effective, data-driven responses to homelessness in the community." says Robert Herdzik, Founder and CEO at Bitfocus.

"The Raleigh Wake Partnership is excited to partner with Bitfocus on this historic transition! Real-time, accurate data allows us to measure both the extent of homelessness and the benefit of homelessness services in our CoC. Detailed data tells a clear story and helps us all remember that behind every HMIS number there is a vulnerable human being." says Jasmin Volkel, Chief Operations Officer at Raleigh Wake Partnership.

About Bitfocus

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitfocus is a small (but mighty) team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges.

About the Raleigh Wake Partnership to End & Prevent Homelessness

The Raleigh Wake Partnership to End & Prevent Homelessness is the HMIS Lead agency for the Raleigh/Wake Continuum of Care and provides primary HMIS support to end users. The Partnership is committed to creating and sustaining a Coordinated Access System that is a fair and equitable system for everyone entering the system.

