InventHelp Inventor Develops Truck Accessory to Protect Against Sun (OCM-1490)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and effective way to shield tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts and truck owners in bright sunlight conditions," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so I invented the TRUCK BED SHADE. My design enables you to relax and enjoy cool, comfortable shade while outdoors."

The invention provides sunlight protection for the bed space of a parked pickup truck. In doing so, it enhances comfort and convenience. It also could help to prevent sunburns and annoying glare and it could make tailgating more enjoyable. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

