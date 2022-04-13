Thurgood Marshall College Fund, AJC Project Interchange Partner to Bring U.S. Black College Presidents to Israel

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and American Jewish Committee (AJC) Project Interchange (PI) are partnering to further enhance Black-Jewish ties across the United States by expanding collaboration between American and Israeli universities.

The highlight of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations is an annual delegation to Israel for presidents and other leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Participants will be selected by TMCF and AJC Project Interchange to foster collaboration between Israeli universities and the 47 institutions of higher learning in the TMCF network. The first cohort of HCBU Presidents and Chancellors will travel to Israel in July.

AJC Project Interchange has hosted many delegations of American college and university chancellors and presidents since 1982. The visits have led to important exchange programs, collaborative research projects and other initiatives mutually beneficial to U.S. and Israeli institutions of higher learning.

"Experiencing Israel's diverse, democratic society first-hand is vitally important to understand the country's achievements and challenges," said AJC Project Interchange Director Nisha Abkarian. "The HCBU Presidents and Chancellors visits will be designed to support capacity building, gain a deeper understanding of Israel's importance to the Jewish community, and to explore the potential for academic and research partnerships with their counterparts in Israel."

"We are excited that our member schools will be able to learn about the incredible research and development initiatives in Israel, especially the agricultural and technology advancements," said Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams, who signed the AJC-TMCF MOU with AJC CEO David Harris. "We look forward to our HBCUs partnering with world-class Israeli institutions, to expand their capacity to prepare HBCU students for future careers."

TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students who attend Historically Black Institutions (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) and creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded more than $300 million in scholarships for students and boasts a 97% graduation rate for students in its programs.

Project Interchange is an educational institute of American Jewish Committee which brings opinion leaders and policymakers to Israel for intensive, one-week travel study programs. Since its founding in 1982, Project Interchange has connected 6,000 leaders from all walks of life and 120 countries to Israel.

