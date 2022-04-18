Columbus PD Partners with Axon to Outfit Officers with Next Generation In-Car and Body Camera Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Columbus Division of Police (OH), a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, has signed a 5-year contract with Axon to deploy 2,000 Axon Body 3 cameras, 75 Axon Flex 2 cameras, 15 Axon Interview systems, 460 Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera systems featuring Axon's AI-powered automated license plate reader (ALPR) and 2,017 licenses for Axon Evidence, Axon's digital evidence management system.



The agency will also receive unlimited 3rd party storage with Axon Evidence and can manage and share all digital evidence in one management tool. This will help break down silos and allow the agency to better aggregate data to impact proactive decision making to better serve the community. By combining modern incident management with real-time situational awareness, connected by an integrated network of devices, this technology will enable faster response times, reduce escalations and increase safety for officers and communities.



"We're thrilled to be partnering with Columbus PD as they roll this technology out to their officers and community," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We are committed to providing our customers with an advanced suite of technology products that help officers better protect and serve their communities."



This order was received in the first quarter of 2022 and will ship in multiple phases beginning May 2022.



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 263,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body, Axon Fleet, Axon Flex, Axon Evidence, Axon Interview, Axon Network, Axon Respond and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.



Follow Axon here:

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. (PRNewswire)

https://twitter.com/axon_us Axon on Twitter:

https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ Axon on Facebook:

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Corinne Clark

Public Relations Manager

Press@Axon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axon