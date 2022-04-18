CompTIA Among the Best Places to Work in Illinois for the 12th Straight Year

Association also selected as a top place to work for women and millennials

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, is among 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois for the 12th consecutive year. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.

CompTIA is one of 19 organizations in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees selected as a Best Place to Work in Illinois. CompTIA was also recognized as a best place to work for women and for millennials.

This statewide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

The 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of 46 companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees), 19 companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and 15 companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees). To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 employees working in Illinois .

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity.

Be a publicly or privately held business.

Have a facility in the state of Illinois .

Be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

CompTIA and other employers will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards in-person luncheon, coordinated by The Daily Herald Suburban Business on May 11. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website (dailyherald.com/business) and published in a special commemorative section on June 26.

To learn more about career opportunities at CompTIA visit https://connect.comptia.org/about-us/careers.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org



630-678-8468

