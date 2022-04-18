High Time for Change: This 4/20 Ben & Jerry's Urges Senate to Improve Country's Half Baked Approach to Cannabis Justice

Company Offers Easy Way for Fans to Take Action

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fact that Ben & Jerry's and the American Civil Liberties Union are all-in on cannabis justice this 4/20 may not be shocking. What IS news is that earlier this month the U.S. House of Representative passed legislation that would legalize cannabis and expunge the records of people convicted of cannabis crimes. We're now calling on the Senate to step up immediately to pass its version of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, and ensure that the people most impacted by the war on drugs and mass incarceration – people of color – actually benefit from cannabis decriminalization.

Despite 39 states decriminalizing or legalizing cannabis for medical or recreational use, hundreds of thousands of people are still arrested every year for possession or are still locked up for past convictions—and they are disproportionately Black. In addition, the legal cannabis industry is now worth more than $25 billion a year, and white men are more than 70% of the C-suite in the industry while only 7% are Black.

To put it simply, our cannabis laws are half baked.

That's why Ben & Jerry's and the ACLU have teamed up this 4/20 to provide an easy way for Americans to take action and demand the Senate pass cannabis justice legislation. The joint 4/20 campaign will include a series of digital ads on social media platforms that provide Americans an easy, one-click way to send a message to their Senators. With 91% of U.S. adults supporting some sort of marijuana legalization, it's time for our laws to reflect the will of the people.

"The Black and Brown community have borne the high cost of cannabis prohibition and the system of mass incarceration that it has fueled, while white men reap the financial benefits of the legalized cannabis industry", said Chris Miller, Global Head of Activism Strategy at Ben & Jerry's. "That's why the Senate must immediately pass legislation that begins to right the wrongs of the decades long war on drugs by legalizing cannabis and expunging records while restoring equity to the booming legal cannabis industry."

"For too long, America's drug laws have been unequally applied at great cost to Black and Brown communities. While no law can undo lifetimes of injustice, our nation must immediately take basic steps that an overwhelming majority of Americans support," said Cynthia W. Roseberry, Deputy Director of Policy at the ACLU. "That's what this 4/20 Cannabis Justice campaign is all about, bringing the voice of Americans to their policymakers in the Capitol."

It's high time for change.

