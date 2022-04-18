InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved System for Hanging Lights (CNC-742)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to hang holiday lights outside my home every year," said an inventor, from Mount Holly, N.C., "so I invented the LADDERLESS LIGHTS. My design ensures that lights are attractively hung in a quick and easy fashion."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer and easier way to decorate with lights upon the exterior of homes. In doing so, it minimizes the need to stand on a ladder. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of the lights. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

